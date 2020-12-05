 
 
General News

Don't Get Any Ideas: World's Largest Labor Strike Unreported by MSM

2 comments
The largest protest in the history of the world took place in India on November 26.

250 million workers marched for

  • Guaranteed minimum income
  • Food for the poorest families
  • Employment for anyone who wants to work
  • Higher wages generally
  • A universal pension system
  • No compulsory early retirement
  • Worker safety standards

Take a look on the New York Times, on Fox News, on CNN, USA Today, Washington Post... Do you see any mention of this?

Even the World Socialist Web Site has zero coverage.

If you type "Indian strike" into the Google News search engine, the first article you'll see is from the Workers' World: "With one in four working-age people in India participating, this 24-hour work stoppage can again claim the status of 'world's biggest strike.' The first record-breaking general strike had taken place on Jan. 8."

Are you getting the idea that your news feed is being managed. Do you think maybe the people who control our news media aren't too keen on the idea of a general strike in America?

Hourly employees, farmers, small businesspeople, day laborers, ... they're all in this together. This is a country of Hindus and Muslims and Christians and Sikhs and Jaians, with five different castes. If they can pull together as one, why can't we?

America's leadership and America's media are doing everything in their power (and they have a LOT of power) to keep us obsessed with identity politics. While we're fighting about whether a Latina or a gay Muslim gets to be Head of Homeland Security, we're not demanding that the 1% share more with the 99%.

Let's see if we can learn something from the largest democracy in the world.

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

David William Pear

"There's class warfare, all right, but it's my class, the rich class, that's making war, and we're winning."--- Warren Buffett.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at 1:50:35 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks for keeping us informed, Josh!

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at 1:59:51 PM

