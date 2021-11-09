 
 
Send a Tweet
115 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 11/9/21

Don't Fall for the Term "Fake Meat" Invented by Ranchers

By   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1353
Message Martha Rosenberg
Become a Fan
  (84 fans)

Used by permission from Dreamstime
Used by permission from Dreamstime
(Image by Dreamstime)   Details   DMCA

What PR genius came up with the catchy, dismissive moniker "fake meat"? The term, along with the euphemistic "protein plants" for slaughterhouses, shows just how threatened meat producers have become by the legions now embracing plant-based meat".and the prospect of cultured meat coming up the rear.

There are many euphemisms for killing animals that seek to occlude the struggle and fight to the last breath that animals, who value their lives and don't want to die, will muster. The euphemisms include "harvesting," "culling," "taking" (hunters) and "sacrificing" (researchers). But now, hiding the blood and violence behind meat is a financial emergency for meat producers as grocery store aisles fill with plant-based meat offerings and restaurant franchises add plant-based items. Never has it been easier to be a mainstream vegan, no longer needing to seek out specialized stores or restaurants. As many as 35 percent of young people now plan to go meat-free.

An old saying held that "if slaughterhouses had windows, everyone would be a vegetarian" but today slaughterhouses do have "windows" -- in the form of Internet images that are available for everyone to see on their computer or phone" and sometimes impossible to ignore. Moreover, testimony from those who work or have worked at slaughterhouses is also readily available; I personally have reported it for years.

Last year, a slaughterhouse worker said on the BBC of the calves it was his job to kill, "They sniffed us, like puppies, because they were young and curious"Some of the boys and I stroked them, and they suckled our fingers."

Increasingly, meat producers need to censor such messaging to keep selling "product."

I recently saw a two-column comparison of ingredients in plant-based meat to "real" meat, with the latter presented as purer and more healthy. Nowhere in the real meat column was there a mention of slaughter -- as if "death" and its preceding bloody struggle were a moot point.

Moreover, in the meat column there was no mention of the antibiotics, hormones, growth drugs like ractopamine, other animal drugs, heavy metals, vaccines, feed additives, aerosolized antivirals and preservatives like ammonia, carbon monoxide and chlorine "baths" that do not appear on the label. Few in the U.S. realize that other countries boycott its meat because of many of these unlabeled ingredients. Riots and trade wars have ensued.

It is obvious why meat producers are fighting the plant-based meat movement with inaccurate and fear-producing terms like "fake meat." Not only is "fake" an emotional word, it is not even accurate when referring to cultured meat which derives from the cells of "real meat" and is identical except that no slaughter occurs.

Both plant-based and cultured meat remove the environmental degradation of animal grazing and the severe water-polluting, fish-killing effects of concentrated animal feeding operations, sometimes called CAFOs. What's to not like?

We have not heard the term "fake milk" as frequently as fake meat, but the dairy industry is also under siege. The many plant-based milks made from soy, rice, oat, coconut, pea, almond, cashew, hemp, flax, hazelnut and quinoa offer healthful nutrition without the animal deaths and environmental degradation of dairy operations.

Sadly, many people who drink milk or eat cheese do not realize they are supporting the cruel veal industry in which newborn calves are removed from their mothers who videos show plaintively chasing after the trucks taking their offspring away. Those who live near dairy operations say the wailing of the bereft mothers can go on non-stop.

Nor do many realize that when dairy cows' milk years are over, they become fast food hamburgers, not escaping the fate of meat cattle. Some say dairy cows, because of losing their newborns, years of forced, induced milk production and final slaughter for their efforts are the most abused beings in the animal agriculture system.

I recently sparred with a meat producer who was throwing around the term "fake meat" to sell his products. Are the screams and blood of the animals you slaughter also fake I asked him? I am still waiting for his answer.

An earlier version of this story appeared on Mainstream Weekly

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353
(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 84 fans, 933 articles, 702 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Big Meat has also taken to calling its slaughterhouses "protein plants." Right

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 9, 2021 at 1:01:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 