Documentary "Blowout" Follows Climate Cost of Oil Boom from Fracking to Exports

Documentary "Blowout" Follows Climate Cost of Oil Boom from Fracking to Exports
For the Real News Network, I spoke this week to Zach Toombs, the director of "Blowout", a new documentary about the global fracking industry.

Zach explains that 1.4 million Americans now live within 500 feet of active oil & gas production and that, in that zone, cancer risk is eight times higher than the EPA's accepted threshold for cancer risk:

 

Dimitri Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist and activist.

After graduating from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law in 1991, Dimitri began his legal career at the Wall Street law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell, first working from (more...)
 

