Sci Tech

Doctors Should Use Vitamin C to Treat Sepsis

Every year, more than a million Americans get sepsis. About a third of them die, despite intensive medical care. Muhammad Ali died of sepsis. So did actress Patty Duke. Sepsis is a medical emergency that results from a bacterial infection of the bloodstream. Sepsis can lead to septic shock, which is a failure of circulation. Sepsis often leads to multiple organ failure. Even the survivors may be end up disabled. Fortunately, Dr. Paul E. Marik, who has long been an expert on sepsis, has found a treatment that seems to work. It is cheap and harmless and already available: intravenous vitamin C, along with steroids and some vitamin B1. After the staff at Marik's hospital started giving this treatment to all sepsis patients, patients at that hospital stopped dying of sepsis. Doctors at other hospitals should start using this treatment right now for all of their sepsis patients. There is no need to wait for more research.

Dr. Marik is a professor of internal medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Eastern Virginia Medical School, in Norfolk, Virginia. Like every other doctor involved in critical care medicine, he has struggled to save the lives of septic patients. From reading the medical literature, Marik knew that scurvy (a severe deficiency of vitamin C) could cause the same symptoms as sepsis. He also knew that many patients with sepsis have low levels of vitamin C in their bloodstream. He also knew that steroids, which are commonly used for treating sepsis, might work well in concert with vitamin C.

Dr. Marik gave a combination of intravenous vitamin C and steroids to a 48-year-old woman who was about to die of septic shock. Within hours, she started to recover. Two days later, she was well enough to leave the intensive care unit. Dr. Marik and his colleagues were amazed by her recovery. They tried the treatment on two more patients who were about to die of sepsis. Those patients also recovered. At that point, Dr. Marik and his team started giving this treatment to all sepsis patients. They also added some thiamine (vitamin B1) to the protocol. Since then, none of their patients have died of sepsis. (However, a few died of the disease that caused their sepsis.)

In December of 2016, the journal Chest published a report on 47 patients who had been treated with Marik's protocol. None of them developed progressive organ failure, and only four of them died. In contrast, there were 19 deaths among 47 sepsis patients who had been treated at that hospital during the seven months before the protocol was introduced. The odds of an outcome this good happening by chance are less than one in a thousand.

These results are exciting, but many members of the medical profession have reacted with skepticism and even scorn. Since the 1970s, health faddists have made many false claims about vitamin C. Also, doctors have been trained to ignore any study that did not randomly assign patients to receive either an active treatment or a fake treatment (placebo). Marik did not do that. He gave all of his patients the best care that was available at the time. He then compared the results of his protocol with the results of the care that was standard in the seven months before the protocol was introduced.

Researchers should not use a placebo-controlled study to evaluate Marik's protocol. It would be unthinkable to let someone die, just to prove that a new treatment really would have saved his or her life. As Marik put it, you do not need to do a placebo-controlled trial of parachutes before you start using parachutes. Researchers may assign patients to receive a placebo only if there is genuine uncertainty about whether the real treatment would save their lives.

Vitamin C and thiamine are cheap, already available, and known to be harmless. Doctors have nothing to lose by trying Marik's protocol. In contrast, sepsis patients have everything to lose if the doctor fails to give them effective treatment on time. Hospitals should start using Marik's protocol now for all sepsis patients. If it does not work, they can stop using it. But if it does work, they will save lives that would otherwise have been lost.

http://www.nottrivialbook.com

Laurie taught herself to read at age 4 by analyzing the spelling of the rhyming words in Green Eggs and Ham, by Dr. Seuss. She has worked as an editor in medical and academic publishing for more than 25 years. She is the author of five books:
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


  New Content

Don't fall for miracle claims.


Let doctors use established treatments.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 8:03:46 PM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

(Member since Mar 12, 2012), 5 fans, 39 articles, 86 comments


Reply to BFalcon:

This is not a "miracle" claim. There is strong evidence to suggest that the hypovitaminosis C (low vitamin C levels) in sepsis patients is part of the cause of the problem. Human beings and guinea pigs are among the few species of living things that cannot make their own vitamin C. Rats can make their own vitamin C, which is why rats never get scurvy. Scientists also know that other species produce extra vitamin C in response to inflammation. Since human beings cannot produce any vitamin C, the administration of intravenous vitamin C could be beneficial for patients who are suffering from a runaway inflammatory process, such as sepsis. The vitamin C would have to be given intravenously because of poor bioavailability. Intravenous vitamin C is already used for other purposes. It is cheap and well tolerated.


The problem with "letting" doctors use "established" treatments for sepsis is lives that could be saved are being lost. Sepsis is one of the major causes of death, even in the rich countries. The established treatments are failing to save life and limb. During the several years that it will take for an effective treatment to become "established," sepsis will continue to be a major cause of death. We already have enough evidence to justify trying Marik's simple, cheap, and harmless treatment in sepsis patients.


As I explained in the article, even the usual process of establishing a treatment would sentence some patients to certain death when their lives could be saved. Even the FDA does not require you to do a randomized, placebo-controlled trial in such situations. It approved the marketing of lepirudin on the basis of a study that was just like Marik's.


Medical practice is regulated by state governments. The state government can establish standards for medical practice with regard to sepsis. Doctors who fail to meet those standards can lose their medical license and may face malpractice lawsuits and even criminal charges.


Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 6:16:57 PM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Laurie Endicott Thomas:

"We already have enough evidence to justify trying Marik's simple, cheap, and harmless treatment in sepsis patients."


Please provide links to studies.


Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:46:29 PM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

(Member since Mar 12, 2012), 5 fans, 39 articles, 86 comments


Reply to BFalcon:

I provided a link to Marik's Chest article in my article. As for the literature suggesting that vitamin C supplementation might be useful in managing sepsis and the extensive literature documenting the safety of intravenous vitamin C and thiamine supplementation, you can look it up yourself on www.pubmed.com.


Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:18:51 AM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 18 fans, 3 articles, 12881 comments


Reply to Laurie Endicott Thomas:

Dr Marik says in conclusion:


" Additional studies are required to confirm these preliminary findings."

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:51:06 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 377 articles, 1208 quicklinks, 4555 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to BFalcon:
did you watch the video?

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 3:18:49 PM

Floyd Tolar

(Member since Sep 8, 2008), 70 comments


  New Content

In my experience, most doctors have massive egos.

They regularly ignore anyone else's work if it is different than his.

This being the case, I always question any new doctor to see if I can trust his judgment.

Fortunately, my present doctor is some one I have faith in.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 9:53:32 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 377 articles, 1208 quicklinks, 4555 comments, 7 diaries


  New Content
Great article! And it is wonderful to see allopathic medicine reconsidering more natural methods. And I was excited to see this is happening in EVMS, right in my backyard!

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 3:14:47 PM

Shaine Parker

(Member since Feb 26, 2014), 32 comments


  New Content

I have an antibiotic resistant right middle ear e. coli infection of long standing. I read Thomas E. Levy's book, Curing The Incurable, and tried IV vitamin C as Doctor Levy advocated. It did much more for the infection than the gallons of antibiotics dumped down my veins over the years; however, it did not completely clear up the infection.

I did more research and discovered that IV Vitamin C produces ozone and hydrogen peroxide in the body. IV hydrogen peroxide induced hemolytic anemia. I did more research and discoved IV ozone blood therapy treatments. After two of these treatments my infection clear up.

IV ozone treatment is even more inexpensive than vitamin C, more effective and direct, and would suggest a comparison study of the two treatments on sepsis. Nevertheless, both treatments are more effective than what is offered by conventional alopathetic medicine!

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 12:57:25 PM

Laurie Endicott Thomas

(Member since Mar 12, 2012), 5 fans, 39 articles, 86 comments


Reply to Shaine Parker:

E coli can grow rapidly under aerobic conditions, so it does not make sense to me that ozone would help to resolve an E coli infection. Nor does it make sense to me that ozone would be useful to treat an infection of the middle ear, which is not a particularly oxygen-poor environment. If you are having a problem with fluid in your middle ear, ask your doctor about how to do a Politzer maneuver. The Politzer maneuver has been used in conventional medicine since 1861. Your doctor can give you a balloon device that makes it easy to do it: .youtube.com/watch?v=PJFzWAG-ggk

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:21:54 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 81 fans, 377 articles, 1208 quicklinks, 4555 comments, 7 diaries


Reply to Shaine Parker:

Thanks for sharing this, Shaine!


Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 3:19:56 PM

