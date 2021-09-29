

Greenwald's Kool-Aid

Do You Glug the Glen Gleenglog Kool-Aid?

by John Kendall Hawkins

Your answer to that question may be the most important one you address in your post-mod news-reading lifetime. It's at the core of what news is fit to print any more. And what constitutes news. And a few days ago, blogger Glen Greenwald published a piece on his new Substack platform, "New Proof Emerges of the Biden Family Emails: a Definitive Account of the CIA/Media/BigTech Fraud," which gets to the heart of the matter, and which has been a focal point of his journalism for a number of years now. How the Biden Emails were handled by the Intercept were a last straw for the "intrepid" political analyst, and he explains why in great detail (natch) in his Substack and an excellent video embed.

But before delving into the moral-journo morass at the Intercept that Glenn Greenwald (maybe the most eco-friendly name of all time) left behind, a better place to start a consideration of what's at stake in journalism in general is the New York Times Op-Ed piece he shared with Bill Keller back in 2013, just after Ed Snowden's revelations began seeping out through the Guardian, where Greenwald was blogging at the time. The piece is titled, "Is Glenn Greenwald the Future of News?" And it starts out as a sober, rational dialectical discourse between two adults who share a desire for disseminating vetted public interest information, while profoundly disagreeing on approach, but it soon veers toward prissy testicular-tude by the end, after StellarWind, Assange, Snowden and David Brooks are brought into the picture. Nevertheless, it's an excellent place for a reader interested in the evolution of contemporary journalism.

In the OpEd piece, Keller starts by acknowledging their differences. Keller wants to make sure that Greenwald knows that it is neither the NYT's job nor its desire to be activist in its approach. He writes,