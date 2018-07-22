 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Dire Threat to American Press from One Rock Capital and Mitsubishi

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 2   Must Read 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/22/18

Become a Fan
  (304 fans)

From commons.wikimedia.org: Interior view of warehouse showing workmen positioning newsprint rolls {MID-304896}
Interior view of warehouse showing workmen positioning newsprint rolls
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

This Neiman Lab story, Newsprint tariffs are a Black Swan event that could speed up the death of U.S. newspapers, reports an effort to create tariffs that will massively raise the costs of newsprint. This is disturbing and suspicious.

Apparently a newsprint company, NORPAC, or Northern Pacific Paper Company owned by One Rock Capital Partners, has brought a claim against Canada that has led to potential tariffs on newsprint that could cause a lot of publishers, especially smaller ones, to go out of business or curtail their publishing.

Forbes magazine reports,

"NORPAC claims that the Canadian government has subsidized the paper companies, creating an unfair arrangement that injured NORPAC's business."

One Rock acquired NORPAC in 2016, from Weyerhauser corporation and a Japanese company, Nippon Paper Industries, which together, ran the company. Nippon Paper reported they sold their share for $40 million.

- Advertisement -

The Forbes article reports that NORPAC has about 400 employees and that none of the other companies making newsprint in the US have advocated for tariffs. That makes sense, since a tariff could destroy the businesses that buy newsprint. What doesn't make sense is why the Commerce department would proceed with consideration of tariffs to protect a single company when the tariffs would adversely affect the print newspaper industry, with what congressional legislators opposing the tariff report to exceed 175,000 employees.

That's what makes this all very suspicious.

To add to the strangeness of this situation, Mitsubishi corporation is a partner with One Rock. According to Wikipedia, Mitsubishi is

- Advertisement -
"Japan's largest trading company" and "employs over 60,000 people and has seven business segments,including finance, banking, energy, machinery, chemicals and food." One has to wonder what would motivate Mitsubishi corporation to want to aid in causing the destruction of the print media in the United States.
NeimanLab.org article points out,
"Black swan events -- like sudden oil shortages, 9/11 strikes, stock market meltdowns, volcanic eruptions, the Black Death of medieval Europe -- unexpectedly and sometimes catastrophically swoop in, causing, exacerbating, or proliferating great change, as author Nicholas Taleb wrote in his bestseller The Black Swan. "Most vulnerable to such natural or man-made disasters: those individuals or companies already ailing," he wrote. Exhibit A: the newspaper industry."

That one small company could change the economic balance of the newspaper industry seems crazy. But Neimanlab suggests that this move really could do disastrous, catastrophic damage to the print news industry. For example, they explain,

"The financial sustainability of the Black Press of America is now facing a catastrophic and a possible deadly impact, because of these new tariffs," Ben Chavis, CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, wrote this week. His association represents more than 200 African American publishers.

"During the past 191 years, the Black Press has survived, endured and overcome past firebombing and improvised explosive attacks, as well as other deadly manifestations of racial violence," he wrote. "Given that newsprint and labor account for most of the cost of running a newspaper, it is easy to see how jacking up the price of newsprint by more than 30 percent could spell the difference between these publications eking out a modest profit or going out of business."

In an era when the foundations of democracy and press meet daily new challenges in the homeland, we may encounter one of the hallmarks of non-democracies -- a scarcity of the very stuff that newspaper printing depends upon. Here, even as a president assails the press nationally as the enemy of the people, and as Congress members now use the same mantra against publications like the Fresno Bee, that's just collateral damage. Yet, it's damage nonetheless, with the same impact of such newsprint-restricting moves in Russia and Turkey: less newsprint, less news, fewer journalists.

Publishers now find themselves even more boxed in than they were six months ago. What will that prompt? More selling by independent publishers, for sure."

Donald Trump, the Koch brothers and many in the Republican party are hellbent on destroying the public's trust in the media and it is not a stretch to assume that some would like to see the media disappear altogether.

I've written this article to raise questions. Who benefits from destroying the print media? Are there ulterior motives for One Rock Capital Partners, NORPAC and Mitsubishi or any of the people associated with them?

Or maybe they are just predatorily using protection laws, as Steve Forbes is cited as telling the Wall Street Journal, by Neimanlabs:

- Advertisement -
"NORPAC's petition is an example of protectionist cronyism. Among U.S. paper producers, the company is conspicuously alone in its petition for protective tariffs."

Pardon me if I am not satisfied with an explanation that just an attempt to make profits is what is at work here.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 2   Must Read 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 