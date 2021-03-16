Digital Trails: How the FBI Is Identifying, Tracking and Rounding Up Dissidents

Databit by databit, we are building our own electronic concentration camps.

With every new smart piece of smart technology we acquire, every new app we download, every new photo or post we share online, we are making it that much easier for the government and its corporate partners to identify, track and eventually round us up.

Saint or sinner, it doesn't matter because we're all being swept up into a massive digital data dragnet that does not distinguish between those who are innocent of wrongdoing, suspects, or criminals.

This is what it means to live in a suspect society.

The government's efforts to round up those who took part in the Capitol riots shows exactly how vulnerable we all are to the menace of a surveillance state that aspires to a God-like awareness of our lives.

Relying on selfies, social-media posts, location data, geotagged photos, facial recognition, surveillance cameras and crowdsourcing, government agents are compiling a massive data trove on anyone and everyone who may have been anywhere in the vicinity of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The amount of digital information is staggering: 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage; 1,600 electronic devices; 270,000 digital-media tips; at least 140,000 photos and videos; and about 100,000 location pings for thousands of smartphones.

And that's just what we know.

Also included in this data roundup are individuals who may have had nothing to do with the riots but whose cell phone-location data identified them as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Forget about being innocent until proven guilty.

In a suspect society such as ours, the burden of proof has been flipped: now, you start off guilty and have to prove your innocence.

For instance, you didn't even have to be involved in the Capitol riots to qualify for a visit from the FBI: investigators have reportedly been tracking--and questioning--anyone whose cell phones connected to wi-fi or pinged cell phone towers near the Capitol.

All of the many creepy, calculating, invasive investigative and surveillance tools the government has acquired over the years are on full display right now in the FBI's ongoing efforts to bring the rioters to "justice."

FBI agents are matching photos with drivers' license pictures; tracking movements by way of license plate toll readers; and zooming in on physical identifying marks such as moles, scars and tattoos, as well as brands, logos and symbols on clothing and backpacks. They're poring over hours of security and body camera footage; scouring social-media posts; triangulating data from cellphone towers and WiFi signals; layering facial-recognition software on top of that; and then cross-referencing footage with public social-media posts.

It's not just the FBI on the hunt, however.

They've enlisted the help of volunteer posses of private citizens, such as Deep State Dogs, to collaborate on the grunt work. As Dinah Voyles Pulver reports, once Deep State Dogs locates a person and confirms their identity, they put a package together with the person's name, address, phone number and several images and send it to the FBI.

