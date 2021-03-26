 
 
Developing Authentic Power: If We Are a Wave, Are We Willing To Know We Are The Ocean? The Path to Survival. Pt. 6

Thich Nhat Hanh Marche meditative 06
"True self is non-self, the awareness that the self is made only of non-self-elements. There's no separation between self and other, and everything is interconnected. Once you are aware of that, you are no longer caught in the idea that you are a separate entity."

"Freedom is not given to us by anyone; we have to cultivate it ourselves. It is a daily practice... No one can prevent you from being aware of each step you take or each breath in and breath out."

"We need enlightenment, not just individually but collectively, to save the planet. We need to awaken ourselves. We need to practice mindfulness if we want to have a future, if we want to save ourselves and the planet."

Thich Nhat Hanh, Zen Master, Poet, Peace Activist

Summary

Thom Hartmann summarizes the indigenous worldview as a succinct, simple solution to our world's problems:

"Return to the ancient and honest ways in which humans participated in the web of life on the earth, seeing yourselves and all things as sacred and interpenetrated. Listen to the voice of all life, and feel the heartbeat of Mother Earth."

""to face mortality is to face suffering and the full precariousness of loss, and to accept love is to accept the possibility of those things. It seems easier to refuse the terms of reality. Narcissism is this refusal"

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families:
 

""to face mortality is to face suffering and the full precariousness of loss, and to accept love is to accept the possibility of those things. It seems easier to refuse the terms of reality. Narcissism is this refusal"

"Aging narcissists, which is what we are ruled by, are very dangerous people. As death approaches, their hunger for power and to prove their immortality gets more and more hysterical. They are willing to sacrifice more and more people on the altar of their own vanity. It is frightening to look at the majority of politicians and businessmen who rule the world because they are so clearly terrified.

"Their terror of losing power, and death makes them engines of destruction. Through this denial, they are even willing to institutionalize the death of the environment. This is the final paradox of narcissism, that it is willing to go on engineering total destruction in order to keep going and not have to face the shock and pain of truth; [that] it will press the atomic button to keep alive its fiction of invincibility. It is as mad as that."

Andrew Harvey, Dialogues with a Modern Mystic

Submitted on Friday, Mar 26, 2021 at 8:49:16 AM

