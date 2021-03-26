Developing Authentic Power: If We Are a Wave, Are We Willing To Know We Are The Ocean? The Path to Survival. Pt. 6



Thich Nhat Hanh Marche meditative 06

(Image by pixiduc from flickr) Details DMCA



"True self is non-self, the awareness that the self is made only of non-self-elements. There's no separation between self and other, and everything is interconnected. Once you are aware of that, you are no longer caught in the idea that you are a separate entity."

"Freedom is not given to us by anyone; we have to cultivate it ourselves. It is a daily practice... No one can prevent you from being aware of each step you take or each breath in and breath out."

"We need enlightenment, not just individually but collectively, to save the planet. We need to awaken ourselves. We need to practice mindfulness if we want to have a future, if we want to save ourselves and the planet."

Thich Nhat Hanh, Zen Master, Poet, Peace Activist

Summary

Thom Hartmann summarizes the indigenous worldview as a succinct, simple solution to our world's problems:

"Return to the ancient and honest ways in which humans participated in the web of life on the earth, seeing yourselves and all things as sacred and interpenetrated. Listen to the voice of all life, and feel the heartbeat of Mother Earth."

1st comment

""to face mortality is to face suffering and the full precariousness of loss, and to accept love is to accept the possibility of those things. It seems easier to refuse the terms of reality. Narcissism is this refusal"

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 | 16 | 17 | 18 | 19 | 20 | 21 | 22 | 23 | 24 | 25

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).