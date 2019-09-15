 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H2'ed 9/15/19

Despite Policy, Trump Refuses Entry To Bahamian Hurricane Refugees

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 512627
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ted Millar
Become a Fan

Bahamian Refugees turned away by US
Bahamian Refugees turned away by US
(Image by edenpictures)   Details   DMCA

"Some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers."

We probably all remember what Donald Trump said the day his presidential reality show debuted back in 2015.

Except this time he isn't talking about Mexicans.

Last week, Donald Trump said:

"Bahamas has some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren't supposed to be there. I don't want to allow people that weren't supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers."

Less than one week after climate change-fueled Hurricane Dorian decimated the Bahamas, leaving 44 dead, tens of thousands homeless, and 2,500 missing, the United States has added Bahamian refugees to its swelling list of people on whom it is turning its back.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) refused more than 100 Bahamians fleeing their small island nation's destruction entry to the United States last week because they lacked visas.

Shortly after hundreds of Bahamian refugees boarded a Balearia Caribbean boat bound from Freeport to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., a crew member announced over the public address system those without visas must disembark lest CBP reject their asylum claims.

This may not seem all that unusual except when we consider CBP protocol traditionally grants Bahamians with clean criminal records permission to enter the U.S. with just passports.

In fact, 1,500 Bahamians did just that last Saturday.

Miami's WSVN Channel 7 investigative reporter Brian Entin verified with video evidence an unidentified individual announcing to passengers about to leave the Bahamas to disembark.

Entin reported a woman informed him an estimated 130 people disembarked after this announcement.

CBP is, of course, blaming Balearia Caribbean.

CBP Florida spokesperson, Michael Silva, told Newsweek:

"It breaks my heart because it's like when you raise somebody's hopes and then you pop the balloon. That, in my opinion, is what Baleària did. It raised the expectations of these poor people who have been through an unimaginable situation with the hurricane. They raised their expectations only to then leave them terribly disappointed."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Ted Millar Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ted Millar is a writer and teacher. His work has been in featured in myriad literary journals, including Straight Forward Poetry, Better Than Starbucks, the Broke Bohemian, Caesura, Circle Show, Cactus Heart, Third Wednesday, and The Voices (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

FBI Apprehends Another Trump Supporter Plotting A Massacre

Republicans' Stance On HR 1 Confirms They Prefer A Rigged System

The GOP Might Use The Shutdown To Justify 'Starving the Beast'

Whistleblowers: The Trump Admin Behind Saudi Nuclear Plants

Trump Just Left the Kurds to Die. The Question is: For What?

Mother Nature Is Mad As Hell And Not Going To Take Much More

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 