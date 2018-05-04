Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Denouncing US Imperialism, Iran Charges It Is Trump Who Has "Consistently Violated" Nuclear Deal

By       Message Common Dreams       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/4/18

Author 90876
- Advertisement -

See original here

By Jake Johnson, staff writer

"Bluster or threats won't get the U.S. a new deal, particularly as it is not honoring the deal it has already made."


Zarif's address comes just days after Netanyahu delivered a 'bizarre' speech accusing Iran of harboring a secret nuclear weapons program in violation of the nuclear agreement.
(Image by (Photo: YouTube/Screengrab))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

As President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue to plow ahead with "cartoonish allegations" in an effort to undermine the Iran nuclear deal -- which most Americans support, despite the disinformation campaign against it -- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a video on Thursday that the U.S. has "consistently violated" the terms of the accord and that the agreement will not be renegotiated.

Arguing it is Iran -- and not the U.S. or Europe -- that has "serious grievances" and "much to demand" in terms of diplomatic concessions, Zarif noted that his nation "has not invaded anyone in centuries, but we have been invaded, most recently [in 1980] by Saddam Hussein, who was then backed by the U.S. and its regional allies."

- Advertisement -
"The West even actively prevented us from buying rudimentary means of defense even as Saddam Hussein showered by Iranian civilians and soldiers with chemical weapons," Zarif noted.

Even in light of this gruesome history and recent "bluster" from the Trump administration, Zarif noted that Iran still entered into the nuclear agreement "in good faith" and has continued to comply. Zarif went on to reiterate that his nation will not "renegotiate or add onto" the deal, as French President Emmanuel Macron suggested during his visit to the U.S. last week.

Zarif also accused the U.S. of repeatedly violating the nuclear agreement "by bullying others to prevent businesses from returning to Iran." Speaking directly to Trump in "real estate terms," Zarif said, "when you buy a house and move your family in, or demolish it to build a skyscraper, you cannot come back two years later and renegotiate the price."

Watch:

- Advertisement -

Zarif's address comes just days after Netanyahu delivered a "bizarre" speech accusing Iran of harboring a secret nuclear weapons program in violation of the nuclear agreement.

Experts and United Nations officials have since dismissed Netanyahu's presentation as badly misleading and deemed much of the information he used to make his case outdated.

Trump's White House, however, uncritically touted Netanyahu's speech as further evidence that the Iran deal must either be overhauled or scrapped entirely.

In an interview last month on "Face the Nation," Zarif reiterated that his country has no plans or desire to develop nuclear weapons and will not do so, even if Trump walks away from its obligations to uphold the international agreement.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

commondreams.org is a progressive publisher

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Drone Papers: Leaked Military Documents Expose US "Assassination Complex"

Food Lobby Colossus Sues Vermont over GMO 'Right to Know'

Here Are the 19 Senate Democrats Still Not Committed to Defending Net Neutrality

Bernie Sanders May Run for President in 2016

Google Acts Like Privatized NSA: WikiLeaks' Julian Assange

Warren Calls Out Fellow Democrats for Helping GOP Ram Through "Wish Lists of Big Bank Lobbyists"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 