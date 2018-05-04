See original here
"Bluster or threats won't get the U.S. a new deal, particularly as it is not honoring the deal it has already made."
Zarif's address comes just days after Netanyahu delivered a 'bizarre' speech accusing Iran of harboring a secret nuclear weapons program in violation of the nuclear agreement.
(Image by (Photo: YouTube/Screengrab)) Permission Details DMCA
As President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continue to plow ahead with "cartoonish allegations" in an effort to undermine the Iran nuclear deal -- which most Americans support, despite the disinformation campaign against it -- Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said in a video on Thursday that the U.S. has "consistently violated" the terms of the accord and that the agreement will not be renegotiated.
Zarif's address comes just days after Netanyahu delivered a "bizarre" speech accusing Iran of harboring a secret nuclear weapons program in violation of the nuclear agreement.
Experts and United Nations officials have since dismissed Netanyahu's presentation as badly misleading and deemed much of the information he used to make his case outdated.
Trump's White House, however, uncritically touted Netanyahu's speech as further evidence that the Iran deal must either be overhauled or scrapped entirely.
In an interview last month on "Face the Nation," Zarif reiterated that his country has no plans or desire to develop nuclear weapons and will not do so, even if Trump walks away from its obligations to uphold the international agreement.