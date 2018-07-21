Democrats are the patriot party

From The Hill



Democrats are united as the patriot party, seizing the high ground and a powerful advantage throughout the nation, as the free world watched in horror when a Republican president appeared weak and submissive in the presence of a Russian dictator who is attacking our country.

The secret weapon of Democrats who will retake control of the House is the surge of young, dynamic, heroic and patriotic candidates with military and security experience.

Many serious people ask whether the dictator of Russia, who attacks our democracy, is blackmailing the American president, who adamantly refuses to defend democracy against these attacks and often appears to be aiding and abetting them.

While Vladimir Putin was attacking democracy in America and Europe, President Trump attended the NATO meeting in Brussels where he insulted the chancellor of Germany, undermined the NATO alliance, embarrassed the NATO secretary-general and attacked Ameria's strongest democratic allies in Europe.

While Putin works to covertly destroy European unity, Trump visited Great Britain where he harshly criticized Britain's prime minister, threatening an extraordinary special relationship led by Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill during the Second World War, and by Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher during the Cold War.

When Trump met in Helsinki with the Russian dictator who attacks democracy, he blamed Americans for the tensions caused by the Russian attacks. Democrats resent this. Democrats deplore this. Democrats would end this.

For two hours Trump met Putin in secret, with no Americans present except a translator, fomenting widespread fear about what secret deals were cut during this private collusion. Democrats deplore this. Democrats demand the American translator be invited to tell Congress what was said in this secret meeting.

Standing with Putin before the eyes of a stunned and appalled democratic world, Trump gave credence to the lies from the dictator who attacks us, questioning the truth from those who courageously defend us from his attacks. The patriot party of Democrats condemns Trump. And Putin. Strongly and unequivocally.

These events were the darkest hours in presidential history since George Washington put his hand on the Bible and swore to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Nobody ever wondered whether a Democratic president was being blackmailed by a foreign dictator. Democrats believe in deterring enemies. Trump appeared to surrender to Putin. Democrats believe in mobilizing allies. Trump insults our allies which brings joy to our enemies.

Trump repeatedly praises dictators who despise democracy. Including Putin. Democrats repudiate this totally, aggressively and patriotically. Trump repeatedly attacks leaders of democratic nations.

The patriot party of Democrats condemns this fiercely.

Trump repeatedly attacks the free press. So does the dictator from Russia. Democrats deplore both. Putin seeks to destroy NATO. Trump attacks NATO. Democrats back NATO strongly and patriotically.

Putin dreams of breaking apart the European Union. Trump attacks the EU. Democrats reject this. Putin illegally annexes Crimea. Trump adamantly refuses to condemn him for this. Democrats denounce this.

