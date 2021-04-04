Deep Fake News and Frauds All Around

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



Last week articles appeared in the MSM regarding Deep Fake tweets in support of commerce jungle giant Amazon's anti-union policies. Readers were told that delivery drivers under immense (immense) pressure were peeing in bottles and sh*tting in bags, the implication being that Jeff Bezos would not give them even a comfort break. It was like Steinbeck all over again. I want to be the first to say that if drivers are doing these things, it's way more dangerous and worse than thumb-fiddling on their smartphones while driving. Come to think of it, they may be the source of tweets referenced above. Hmph.

These swarms of tweets had a familiar smell to them. In the 2020 film The Dissident that told of WaPo columnist's Jamal Khoshoggi's last hours, it was revealed for the first time that MBS likes to control Twitter user behavior in Saudia Arabia (80% are on Twitter) -- some kind of fetish -- with a paid group of cyber Saudi mercenaries that he calls The Flies. Presumably, his targets are regarded as turds who don't know it until the defamatory flies arrive to wipe away the illusions. Continuing with our pseudo-syllogism, Khoshoggi had been shat out by the Royals who once regarded him as one their favorite turds. If you missed how it works, here it is again.

These Amazon tweets, these Tarzan yodels, are interesting in relation to The Dissident, because until Khoshoggi disappeared Bezos and MBS were good buds on wonderful speaking terms, talking about all the sweetness ahead in Saudi Arabia for Amazon. But they would also talk about WaPo and, The Dissident implies, ways Khoshoggi's journalism could be toned down. Bezos was resistant, for the record. The K disappeared in Istanbul and Bezos cut off communications with MBS. According to the film, MBS, the psychopath that he is, put a rootkit on Bezos phone and listened in, and then began sh*tting him out with tweets. It's unbelievable, really. (But then not. Remember when Obama's German dumpling Angela Merkel was outraged by the NSA tapping her phone, got an apology, and then went back and did again?) But MBS, using Pegasus, an Israeli technology (pass the bong?) likes to listen according to The Dissident:

In that context, it's ironic that a tweet storm would disrupt the goodytwoshooings happening at Amazon -- the Love, the Mission, the Man. Maybe the Flies sent by the lugubrious MBS was just haranguing or some kind of threat to practice good bud omerta. Who knows? Who can the fathom minds of these loch ness creatures from the black La Goon. But if they "make" you as sh*t, expect flies. And those flies have tongues on the bottom of their feet that like to talk sh*t. To them WaPo is nothing more than toilet paper. Well, we have that much in common.

A few weeks ago I reviewed The Dissident, a film that was kind of a prequel doco to a snuff film called Khoshoggi, only available for viewing on the Dark Net for a bitcoin fee. Nes c'est pas? The Dark Net is a place I visited one time, briefly, while checking out virtual machines loaded up with Linux iterations (or whatever the f*ck they call them), including one coded specifically for Dark Net access. I dipped my toe in its roiling river waters just long enough to intuit that there was hallucinatory monstering going on just under the surface and I got my toe out of there so fast -- I'm no choirboy, but I run for my life when I see apseylapsey monsignorfish rising to the surface, their faces shaped like prayer hands together".

Well, anyway, The Dissident drew the conclusion that Khoshoggi was given the Orpheus treatment by a furious MBS because he'd gone from being a potentially useful idiot columnist for the WaPo, writing frictally but edgily within bounds about the Saudi royals, to becoming a full blown dissident. A real no-no in the land where money doesn't talk it ululates, as the Bard from Duluth might say. Playing Devil's advocate for a moment, they might've been upset at Jamal's chutzpah given his familial ties to infamous arms-dealer Adnan Khoshoggi, mover and sheiker for the Royals.

That's the way the film's thinktanky backers, the Human Rights Foundation (HRF) would have it. The HRF claims to fight authoritarianism "everywhere" -- (was I hallucinating when I read that?) -- but with MAGA bannerwaver Peter Thiel (PayPal, Palantir) and chessmaster Gary Kasparov (who couldn't beat AI so he joined them: "For the first time in the history of mankind, I saw something similar to an artificial intellect. I know very few chess players who could take this heat.") at the helm -- well, you gotta be shittin' me, mate. So, what's the catch?

Dunno. I'm going with MBS f*cking with Bezos. Tweeters claiming that delivery drivers were sh*tting in bags might have been a sign to Bezos that the flies were on their way. MBS union jacks, payback for Bezos' dysentery comments regarding the Kingdom, where freedom does not reign. It's worth keeping in mind the connections and their import. Amazon is a working partner with the CIA -- the only intelligence community people quoted in the film (liar Brennan, ouch). WaPo-Bezos-CIA. It's like a molecule, but of what? HRF-CIA-Thiel. Deep Blue-Kasparov-Deep Mind. It's all so creepy. These leaks of, by, from Amazon.

However, it does bring on a poem. (Just about everything does these days.) Here it is: