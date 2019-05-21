 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Death by Constitution

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 92139
Message Harold Novikoff
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Apocalypse
Apocalypse
(Image by Crusty Da Klown)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
voluminous amount of scientific data and by the evidence of massive escalating climate disasters, the world's scientific community, almost unanimously, has alerted us to the Draconian fate awaiting humanity - and all life on Earth - if vital steps are not started immediately to alter our course towards the inferno of global warming. The alarmist character of this message is well-substantiated in the timely book "The Uninhabitable Earth" by David Wallace-Wells, as well as by a flood of others that attempt to awaken our collective consciousness to the inevitable consequences of global warming.


Whether or not we have the capability to escape the ultimate fate we have brought upon ourselves by not living within the boundaries of our natural environment, as described in these books, if we value life we have no choice but to attempt whatever is possible to mitigate the calamity. In the distant past, we did not have knowledge of these limits, nor were our transgressions against nature of significant magnitude; but in the present era, our political/economic system that is entrusted to wisely govern us and our economic activities, does not recognize or observe these boundaries. Unless all governments and powers-that-be, inconceivably, have a sudden awakening to the existential threats of global warming, our fate may be sealed.

In our country, the fault lies not only with the present administration, inflexibly devoted to the capitalistic tradition of ever-expanding, profit-seeking, indiscriminate economic growth in pursuit of wealth. The fault lies in our very constitution that does not provide the means for rapid response to emergencies of this order, thereby keeping a reactionary administration in power. In this respect, the parliamentary system that can change the head of state at any time by a vote in parliament or special election may be more effective.

The planetary shift in policy needed to realistically confront global warming would, in most cases, require new administrations committed to the cause as their ultimate purpose - as if we were engaged in the war to end all wars. And this change can not wait years for the long-drawn-out process in our country of proposing constitutional amendments in Congress or by national convention, to be approved by three-quarters of the state legislatures or by state conventions. Nor can it wait for the next presidential election heavily influenced by regressive corporate interests whose products are at the root of the problem, or by an election process of questionable integrity. Furthermore, the planetary shift in policy cannot be subject to revocation by a Supreme Court whose members are chosen to abide by party ideology.

- Advertisement -
The impetus for the massive action needed, beyond what our constitutional procedures allow, must come from the citizenry. We must be engaged at all levels, informing ourselves of the reality and urgency of the peril. We must counter and defy in every way possible the negativity and obstructiveness of our reactionary administration and its peers, and ceaselessly demonstrate and demand that effective steps be taken in this struggle for existence. We must all be guided by the knowledge and wisdom of the supporting international scientific and humanitarian community. And we must all be willing to change our extravagant life styles and make extraordinary sacrifices if we are to preserve life on Earth.

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Harold Novikoff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Veteran, retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member


Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Wild Fires

The Motive Behind Global-Warming Denial

Is Democracy Obsolete?

High Crime in the U.S. Senate

Dark Matters: The Science/Industrial Complex

The Lost Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 