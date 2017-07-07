Refresh  

De-Authorize the Use of Military Force

Last Thursday the U.S. House Appropriations Committee unanimously passed an amendment that would -- if passed by the full Congress -- repeal, after an 8-month delay, the Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) passed by Congress just after September 11, 2001, and used as a justification for wars ever since.

Also last week, the U.S. Conference of Mayors unanimously passed three resolutions strongly urging Congress to move funding from militarism to human needs, rather than -- as President Trump's budget proposal would do -- moving money in the opposite direction. One of these resolutions, introduced by the Mayor of Ithaca, N.Y., closely resembled an initial draft that I had produced, and which people had successfully passed some variation of in several cities.

Some of the points made in the "whereas" clauses of the resolution are rarely acknowledged. This was one:

"WHEREAS, fractions of the proposed military budget could provide free, top-quality education from pre-school through college, end hunger and starvation on earth, convert the U.S. to clean energy, provide clean drinking water everywhere it's needed on the planet, build fast trains between all major U.S. cities, and double non-military U.S. foreign aid rather than cutting it."

I'll paraphrase some others:

Trump's budget would raise the military portion of federal discretionary spending from 54% of the total to 59%, not counting 7% for veterans' care.

The U.S. public favors a $41 billion reduction in military spending, not Trump's $54 billion increase.

Economists have documented that military spending produces fewer jobs than other spending and even than never taxing those dollars.

President Trump himself admits that the enormous military spending of the past 16 years has been disastrous and made us less safe, not safer. Similarly, U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn argued that wars generate terrorism, also known as blowback, rather than reducing it.

Blurting out that key point seems to have hurt neither Trump nor Corbyn with voters. Meanwhile three Democratic candidates for Congress in special elections thus far this year have barely acknowledged the existence of foreign policy at all, and all three have lost.

The reasons to de-authorize the AUMF overlap with the reasons to shift our funding priorities. But there are some additional reasons. The AUMF violated the intention of the authors of the U.S. Constitution, which was to require that Congress vote before any war could begin, as well as that Congress raise and fund an army for no more than a two-year period without voting to appropriate more funding.

The AUMF also conflicts with Article VI of the Constitution which makes treaties the "supreme law of the land." The United Nations Charter and the Kellogg-Briand Pact are treaties the United States is party to. The former makes most wars, including all current U.S. wars, illegal. The latter makes all wars illegal. Congress has no power to legalize war by properly declaring or authorizing it.

If you accept the general consensus that laws against war should be brushed aside, and that the AUMF was initially acceptable, it's still hard to make a case that the AUMF hasn't become outdated. This did not purport to be an authorization of any and all force, but specifically force "against those nations, organizations, or persons [who] planned, authorized, committed, or aided the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001."

If such entities haven't been found yet, it's time to stop killing people in Afghanistan and start providing jobs to a few private investigators. More bombs will not help.

One of the reasons that suicide has become the leading cause of death in the U.S. military is almost certainly that we members of the public have less ability than do Congress members to imagine that tweaking an endless war year after year after year will somehow, finally, given just one more year, result in an undefined event called "victory."

Even if you think a new AUMF should be created and all the wars roll on under that new justification, the first step is repealing the old AUMF that has helped create wars widely understood as pointless and endless.

David Swanson
David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


  New Content
Happy to be the first commenter! This happened a week ago? Granted, I'm in the middle of a move but I'm also a news junkie. It is so past time for us to stop the wars. As far as I'm concerned, everything we have done since engaging in the war on terror has been immoral, greedy and frankly, illegal. If there can be an ounce of sanity in this government, that can morph into positive, constructive, beneficial change for the world there is a thread of hope. Going to look up more info and call my Rep, Sen's, and the Whitehouse: 202-455-1111

Submitted on Friday, Jul 7, 2017 at 3:24:06 PM

Tony Orlando

(Member since Aug 15, 2012)


  New Content

If I was new to this planet, and was to learn more about the people who live in america, this is what I would find below. I would not be impressed with anyones finger pointing, or excusses. The news I would see would make me first believe it is a lie, and I would continue to examine these american people where I landed my space craft. As much as a smile makes another happy, I would interpret this smile as something else. Here are the facts I pulled up in just one hour of my time:

Cheney's Halliburton made 39.5 billion on the Iraq war in construction projects. The total cost paid to all contractors of this war totaled 138 billion dollars.

The three largest defense companies in the world are all United States companies (Lockheed Martin, Grumman, and Boeing) with a combines revenue in 2001 of 100 billion dollars, and employing 40,000 people.

Hughes Aircraft company was a major american aerospace and defense company founded by Howard Hughes which was acquired by General Motors under the umbrella of Direct Tv until it was sold Raytheon. Raytheon employees 63,000 people.

Southern California's aerospace industry employees 2,000,000 people in 1990 and after a steady decline over the years it is poised to be what it once was again. Douglas Aircraft for example once churned out more than 100 C-47 cargo planes, A-20 attack bombers, and B-17 bombers each week.

The Pentegon employes 23,000 military and civilian employees, add 3,000 to this total if you include non defense contractors who support the work in the building. The structure has five floors above ground, and two floors underground totalling 17.5 miles of corridors which makes it the largest office building in the world. Construction on the building began in 1941 and at that time they determined their war department would require 4,000 employees, prior to that Washington had 17 building scattered across the area trying to keep up their department.

In 2010 over 1,400,000 americans are currently on active duty, 833,000 are in the reserves to support the Pentagon's efforts, along with 1,600,000 americans work in companies that supply the military (this does not include non american contractors). During that time, the only places in the country where net earning rose were in metro areas such as San Antonio / Texas, Virginia Beach / Virginia, and Washington D.C. because of the high concentration of military and federal spending. It was estimated if all military jobs were to be cut then employment rate would go from 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent in 2010.

There are roughy 245 million people people aged 18 or over in this country, of which 81 million are gun owners, and five million belong to the N.R.A.. In September of 2009 gun ammunition manufacturers could not keep up with the demand of purchases both from Americans and their Federal Government, factors began working 24 hours a day seven days of the week (stopping for only 15 minutes a day for lunch). It is estimated that americans buy 12,000,000,000,000 bullets each year. To comprehend how big of a number a billion is, little on twelve of them, look at it this way: A billion seconds ago was 1959, a billion minutes ago was when Jesus was aive, a billion years ago our ancestors were living in the stone ago, a billion dollars ago was only 8 hours and twenty minutes (at the rate Washington spends it).

Submitted on Friday, Jul 7, 2017 at 4:35:32 PM

Indent
Tony Orlando

(Member since Aug 15, 2012)


Reply to Tony Orlando:   New Content
Correction: A billion hours ago our ancestors lived in the stone age.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 7, 2017 at 4:44:39 PM

