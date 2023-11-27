 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts    H3'ed 11/27/23

David Brooks' Accessible New 2023 Book (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

David-Brooks-2022 %28cropped%29.
David-Brooks-2022 %28cropped%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Jay Godwin)   Details   Source   DMCA

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) November 27, 2023: The American journalist and op-ed columnist for the New York Times David Brooks (born in 1961 in Toronto; B. A. University of Chicago, 1983) once mentioned my favorite scholar the American Jesuit Walter J. Ong's most widely read, and most widely translated, 1982 book Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (Methuen) in a column of his titled "When Trolls and Crybullies Rule the Earth: How technology reshapes consciousness" (dated May 30, 2019) in the New York Times:

Click Here

In it, David Brooks says, "In 1982 the scholar Walter Ong described the way, centuries ago, a shift from an oral to a printed culture transformed human consciousness. Once storytelling was a shared experience, with emphasis on proverb, parable and myth. With the onset of the printing press, it became a more private experience, the content of that storytelling more realistic and linear."

But David Brooks does not give the title of Ong's 1982 book in his 2019 discussion of it.

Now, Ong's books were never reviewed in the daily New York Times or in the Sunday New York Times Book Review. But when Ong died in 2003, the New York Times published an obituary by Wolfgang Saxon titled "Walter J. Ong, 90, Jesuit, Teacher and Scholar of Language" (dated August 25, 2003):

Click Here

I survey Ong's life and eleven of his books and selected articles in my introductory-level book Walter Ong's Contributions to Cultural Studies: The Phenomenology of the Word and I-Thou Communication, 2nd ed. (Hampton Press, 2015; 1st ed., 2000).

In it, because Ong never tired of touting I-thou communication, I draw on the self-help book The Art of Intimacy (Prentice-Hall, 1987) by the father-son team of psychiatrists Thomas Patrick Malone, Ph.D., M.D. (1919-2000) and Patrick Thomas Malone, M.D. (1944-2016) of Atlanta (at the time) to help explicate the psychodynamics of I-thou communication (pp. 5, 8, 32, 87, 93, 103, 118, 119, 120, 186, 191, 207n.13, and 224n.10).

In addition, I discuss Erik H. Erikson's account of the eight stages of personal psychological development in my ambitious essay "Secondary Orality and Consciousness Today" in the book Media, Consciousness, and Culture: Explorations of Walter Ong's Thought, edited by Bruce E. Gronbeck, Thomas J. Farrell, and Paul A. Soukup (Sage Publications, 1991, pp. 194-209).

Now, I briefly profile myself as an author in my recent OEN article "Thomas J. Farrell on Thomas J. Farrell" (dated November 17, 2023):

Click Here

For a profile of David Brooks, see the Wikipedia entry about him.

Click Here

Now, just as I categorized the Malones' 1987 book as a self-help book, I would also categorize David Brooks' accessible new 2023 book How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen (Random House - his fourth book with Random House) as a self-help book -- inasmuch as it is designed to prompt self-reflection and be instructive. For understandable reasons, it also contains a certain amount of autobiographical information about David Brooks' life - but not so much that it is intrusive or distracting.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

No comments

 

Tell A Friend