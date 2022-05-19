 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 5/19/22

Daniel Bergner on Hearing Voices (REVIEW ESSAY)

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 38575
Message Thomas Farrell
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Walter Ong
Walter Ong
(Image by josemota from flickr)   Details   DMCA
 

Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) May 19, 2022: My favorite scholar is the American Jesuit cultural historian and media ecology theorist Walter J. Ong (1912-2003; Ph.D. in English, Harvard University, 1955) in English at Saint Louis University, the Jesuit university in St. Louis, Missouri. In 1970, Ong received a secondary appointment as the William E. Haren Professor of Humanities in Psychiatry in the School of Medicine at Saint Louis University.

I have discussed Ong's work on Western cultural history and media ecology in my lengthy OEN article "Walter J. Ong's Philosophical Thought" (dated September 20, 2020):

Click Here

Ong characterized his pioneering mature thought from the early 1950s onward as phenomenological and personalist in cast. In my opinion, his pioneering thought about our Western cultural history deserves to be more widely known. His most widely translated and most widely read book is his most accessible book Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (Methuen, 1982).

I draw on it and certain other works by Ong in my 2012 article "Walter Ong and Harold Bloom Can Help Us Understand the Hebrew Bible" in the journal Explorations in Media Ecology, volume 11, numbers 3&4, pp. 255-272.

Over the years of my teaching at the University of Minnesota Duluth (1987-2009), I taught an introductory-level survey course on the Bible about twenty times.

Because of my interest in Ong's pioneering phenomenological and personalist account of our Western cultural history, I was interested in the Jewish biblical scholar James L. Kugel's 2017 landmark book The Great Shift: Encountering God in Biblical Times (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt).

No, in Kugel's his descriptive account of the great shift in biblical times, as he styles it, he does not happen to advert explicitly to Ong's phenomenological and personalist account of our Western cultural history that I discuss in my 2012 article "Walter Ong and Harold Bloom Can Help Us Understand the Hebrew Bible." Nevertheless, Kugel's descriptive account of the great shift in biblical times can be interpreted as the historical shift from what Ong refers to as primary oral thought and expression transcribed visually in writing to the subsequent cultural influence of the visualist phonetic alphabetic literacy.

For a succinct discussion of primary oral thought and expression, see Ong's 1982 book Orality and Literacy: The Technologizing of the Word (esp. pp. 36-77), mentioned above. But also see Ong's 1967 book The Presence of the Word: Some Prolegomena for Cultural and Religious History (Yale University Press), the expanded version of his 1964 Terry Lectures at Yale University.

Because the ancient Jewish homeland was on an important trade route, it was conquered at different times over the centuries by different ancient empires. For example, it was conquered by Alexander the Great, whose conquest brought with it the ancient Greek language and culture. The ancient Hebrew scriptures were translated into ancient Greek.

Subsequently, the ancient Jewish homeland was conquered by the Roman Empire. But the ancient Greek language and culture persisted. The historical Jesus was crucified at the time of the ancient Jewish Passover festival in Jerusalem under the authority of the Roman Empire. Subsequently, all of the texts gathered together in the canonical New Testament were written in the ancient Greek language.

For a relevant discussion of ancient Greek culture, see the classicist Eric A. Havelock's 1963 landmark book Preface to Plato (Belknap Press of Harvard University Press). Ong's review of Havelock's book is reprinted in An Ong Reader: Challenges for Further Inquiry, edited by Thomas J. Farrell and Paul A. Soukup (Hampton Press, 2002, pp. 309-312).

Now that you know the background of my interest in Ong's pioneering mature work from the early 1950s onward, perhaps you will be able to understand why I was deeply moved when I read the American journalist Daniel Bergner's somewhat lengthy article in the New York Times titled "Doctors Gave Her Antipsychotics. She Decided to Live with Her Voices" (dated May 17, 2022):

Click Here

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Farrell Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas James Farrell is professor emeritus of writing studies at the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD). He started teaching at UMD in Fall 1987, and he retired from UMD at the end of May 2009. He was born in 1944. He holds three degrees from Saint Louis University (SLU): B.A. in English, 1966; M.A.(T) in English 1968; Ph.D.in higher education, 1974. On May 16, 1969, the editors of the SLU student newspaper named him Man of the Year, an honor customarily conferred on an administrator or a faculty member, not on a graduate student -- nor on a woman up to that time. He is the proud author of the book (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was the Indian Jesuit Anthony de Mello Murdered in the U.S. 25 Years Ago? (BOOK REVIEW)

Who Was Walter Ong, and Why Is His Thought Important Today?

Celebrating Walter J. Ong's Thought (REVIEW ESSAY)

More Americans Should Live Heroic Lives of Virtue (Review Essay)

Hillary Clinton Urges Us to Stand Up to Extremists in the U.S.

Martha Nussbaum on Why Democracy Needs the Humanities (Book Review)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 