Daily Inspiration — Gilets Jaunes seed a Worldwide Movement

The Yellow Vest Movement that began in France, is spreading. It appeared also in Belgium and it spread to Canada as well. The French arrested the leaders of the Yellow Vest Movement calling them an anti-government charging them for organizing an unauthorized protest, as authorities adopt a tougher approach to try to curb the demonstrations.

In France, the Yellow Vests have forced the Macron government to increase the minimum wage and take baby steps toward tax reform. This week, they called on people to pull cash from the banks-an easier thing for them to do than commit to marching in the streets, and a collective action that could precipitate a financial crisis, and add to the movement's leverage.

Not only has Canada joined the Yellow Vest Movement, but it's still going strong every weekend, Christmas, New Years, the protests against rising socialism continue. Trudeau might have his work cut out for him before the next election in Canada in October 2019.

Article by Martin Armstrong