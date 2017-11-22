

Blue Jay, Blue Sky

Warm whisp'ring through the slender olive leaves

Came to me a gentle sound,

Whis'pring of a secret found

In the clear sunshine 'mid the golden sheaves:

Said it was sleeping for me in the morn,

Called it gladness, called it joy,

Drew me on 'Come hither, boy.'

To where the blue wings rested on the corn.

I thought the gentle sound had whispered true

Thought the little heaven mine,

Leaned to clutch the thing divine,

And saw the blue wings melt within the blue!

-- George Eliot, born this day in 1819

