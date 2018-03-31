Power of Story Send a Tweet        
"I need you to think of a personal problem that is causing a bit of distress in your life," Neyret said, while I went through a few embodiment exercises. "You will explain the problem to Freud. Then, when you finish speaking, you will press this button"--she guided my hand to a controller--"and you will enter Freud's body. Listen carefully to yourself, and try to give yourself some advice."

The virtual world shifted. I was sitting at a desk in an expansive, glass-walled house. Outside, wildflowers punctuated a sunlit lawn. Across from me, behind his own desk, sat Sigmund Freud. There was a large red light on my desk. It turned green.

I paused, uncertain how to begin. "My mother is in a nursing home, and when I get updates from people who visit her I feel guilty," I said.

I pushed the button, and the world shifted again. Now I was Freud. I looked down at myself--white shirt, gray suit--and, in a nearby mirror, inspected my beard. Across from me, behind a desk, sat my avatar, wearing a blue shirt, gray jeans, and brown boots. He opened his mouth, then closed it. He settled his hands in his lap and looked at them.

"My mother is in a nursing home, and when I get updates from people who visit her I feel guilty," he said, in my voice.

Watching him, I felt fascination, curiosity, and pity. Was that me? He seemed like another person--a stranger. "Why do you feel guilty?" I asked, as Freud.

I pushed the button. Now I was sitting across the desk from Freud. I watched as he watched me, cocking his head. "Why do you feel guilty?" he asked. His voice was strange--older and lower than mine.

"Because I live far away," I said, as me.

I pushed the button.

"Why do you live far away?" I asked, as Freud. "Is there a good reason?"

Soon, I fell into a rhythm. Freud and I talked for about twenty minutes. He was insightful; he said things that I'd never said to myself, in ordinary life. When I took off the headset, I was moved. I wanted to tell myself, "Good talk." From his perspective, I'd seemed different: sadder, more ordinary and comprehensible. I told myself to remember that version of me.

"I didn't feel like I was talking to myself," I said. "It felt like a real conversation. How can that be?"

"Maybe we can have many selves," Slater said, raising an eyebrow.

-- Joshua Rothman, writing in the New Yorker

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

The article begins with stories about out-of-body experiences, spontaneous, and deliberately induced. He raises but never addresses the question whether our minds have an existence apart from our brains. He raises but never addresses the question how we might be collectively creating physical reality with our thoughts. The article continues to discuss examples of state-of-the-art virtual reality which are interesting in their own right.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 31, 2018 at 11:32:23 AM

Author 0
