Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — What the trees are saying

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/4/18

Become a Fan
  (39 fans)
- Advertisement -
In recent decades it has become clear that trees communicate in a language of pheromones, and that the language crosses species lines through the forest. In this passage from Richard Powers's new novel, The Overstory, the trees are talking, the humans listen in.
The black spruces down the drumlin put it bluntly: warm is feeding on warm. The permafrost is belching. The cycle speeds up.


Farther south, broadleaves agree.
Noisy aspens and remnant birches, forests of cottonwoods and poplars take up the chorus: The world is turning into a new thing.

The man rolls over onto his back, face to face with the morning sky. The messages swarm him. Even here, homeless, he thinks: Nothing will be the same.

The spruces answer: Nothing has ever been the same.

___We're all doomed, the man thinks.
We have always all been doomed.

- Advertisement -

____But things are different this time.

Yes, you are here.

He'll strike camp tomorrow, or the day after. But this minute, this morning, he watches the spruces writing and thinks, I wouldn't need to be very different for sun to seem to be about sun, for green to be about green. For joy and boredom and anguish and terror and death to all be themselves without any need for killing clarity, and then this--THIS, the growing rings of light and water and stone--would take up all of me and be all the words I need.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Citizen-funded Ocean Cleanup (Article) (# of views) 05/03/2018
Daily Inspiration — Faith (Article) (# of views) 05/03/2018
Daily Inspiration — Collective Bargaining (Article) (# of views) 05/01/2018
View All 197 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 183333   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 