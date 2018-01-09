'Furough' is inexact:
No ship could be
converted to a plow
traveling this vitreous ebony.
seal it in sea-caves and
you cannot still it:
image on image bends
where half-lights fill it
with illegible depths
and lucid passages
bestiary of stones,
book without pages:
and yet it confers
as much as it denies
we are orphaned and fathered
by such solid vacancies:
--Charles Tomlinson, born this day in 1927
