- Advertisement -

'Furough' is inexact:

No ship could be

converted to a plow

traveling this vitreous ebony.

seal it in sea-caves and

you cannot still it:

image on image bends

where half-lights fill it

with illegible depths

and lucid passages

bestiary of stones,

book without pages:

and yet it confers

as much as it denies

we are orphaned and fathered

by such solid vacancies:

- Advertisement -

--Charles Tomlinson, born this day in 1927