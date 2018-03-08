Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Bettabilitarianism

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/8/18

Become a Fan
  (40 fans)
- Advertisement -

Oliver Wendell Holmes was a scholar and a poet and a philosopher, sitting on our very own Supreme Court. It was a time when there was some overlap between culture and politics.

"Utilitarianism" is the secular moral philosophy that says there are no absolutes of right and wrong, but society's managers can seek to arrange things so as to promote the general welfare--"the greatest good for the greatest number".

Holmes uses the word "bettabilitarianism" to describe "the idea that the world is loose at the joints, that indeterminism plays a real role in the world." It's derived from utilitarianism plus the idea that we need to play the odds, recognizing our ignorance about the way things will unfold.

"We can never know anything for certain; we can only place bets one way or another. Like any gambler, however, we should gather as much information as possible before wagering our money or our lives. Only then can we be confident in the bets we have made"

Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. was born on this day in 1841.

- Advertisement -

p16hu5fds1nt02mjo351fc71n099 details Cosmic Dice Abstract Background JPG
Cosmic Dice Abstract Background JPG
(Image by WeLoveSolo.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

This entry was posted in Uncategorized by joshmitteldorf. Bookmark th

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Laughter is the Most Sincere Form of Prayer (Article) (# of views) 03/08/2018
Daily Inspiration — Half the Earth (Article) (# of views) 03/06/2018
Daily Inspiration — Capitalism and the Alternatives (Article) (# of views) 03/05/2018
View All 145 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 141728   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 