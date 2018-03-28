- Advertisement -

The data are clear: When people come together in acts of civil non-violence, governments are forced to change. This is true in dictatorships as well as democracies. 3.5% is enough. Every time 3.5% of a population has joined a non-violent protest movement, a government has fallen. (Sometimes they have been successful with even smaller numbers.) That's just 12 million Americans. Those people are already in our camp, already taking action. All we need is coordination.

Nonviolent movements have been twice as successful as violent wars over 100 years.



Comparison of Violent and Nonviolent Movements, 1900-2006

(Image by Erica Chenoweth) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

We know that violence is wrong, but we fear that nonviolence will always be squashed by those who are more ruthless. Chenoweth has demonstrated that, historically, this fear is groundless.

David Swanson destroys war in 2 minutes