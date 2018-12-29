Daily Inspiration — Create your own music with quantum biofeedback

- Advertisement -

There are a lot of new ideas here.

Start with the suppressed science that tells us that the famous randomness in quantum mechanics is not completely random, but can be influenced directly by human intention. This was proved by Robert Jahn and Brenda Dunne in a 30-year experimental protocol, and has been studied more recently by Dean Radin at Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS). Unlike every other physical effect, this one doesn't depend on distance, so it's just as easy for you to affect a quantum event on the other side of the world as right in front of you. There is enough data to demonstrate this effect with overwhelming statistical significance, less than a chance in a billion that this could be a random coincidence.

The effects have been small, easily lost in the quantum randomness in which they are embedded, so they have required large databases to see the mental influence. Part of the problem is that it's hard to get excited about whether quantum numbers are 1s or 0s. People don't have much skin in the game.

Iebele Abel has sought to address this problem by presenting people with music based on quantum random numbers. People listening to the music can make it more beautiful (according to their subjective preference) by their effect on the quantum random events that drive the parameters of the music. Abel calls the technology RT-ISMF, and he claims that people have deep healing experiences and even clarity about life purpose from engaging with this music.

You can try it yourself at this website. (It requires creating a password account, but doesn't cost anything.) (My browser generates a warning message "not safe" because the login page does not use SHTML in a standard way, but you may safely override the warning.)

The actual random event generator is in Greece, but you'll find you can control it readily.



