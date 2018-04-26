I do not make any clear distinction between mind and God. God is what mind becomes when it has passed beyond the scale of our comprehension.
-- Freeman Dyson (Infinite in All Directions, 1988)
Haven't we said enough about the ineffable?
-- Dean Radin
