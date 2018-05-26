Here's a quick course in hyena sexual anatomy, a thoughtful comment on social organization, and an evolutionary conundrum.
|
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech
Daily Inspiration — Hyena Anatomy Supports the Matriarchy
By Josh Mitteldorf (Page 1 of 1 pages) Permalink
, Add to My Group(s)
|
Become a Fan
(39 fans)
Here's a quick course in hyena sexual anatomy, a thoughtful comment on social organization, and an evolutionary conundrum.
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
Share Author on Social Media Go To Commenting
|Daily Inspiration — One word says it all (Article) (# of views)
|05/25/2018
|Daily Inspiration — A Pledge of Allegiance (Article) (# of views)
|05/24/2018
|Daily Inspiration — Missive from the Other Side (Article) (# of views)
|05/23/2018
|View All 214 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
|The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
Artificial Earthquakes
Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair
New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust
PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure
Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science
Post Article Comment
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|No comments
Want to post your own comment on this Article?