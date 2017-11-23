- Advertisement -

It's so quiet this morning--hardly a car on the road. Less noise and pollution, fewer people hastening to their destination, too single-minded to pay heed to those around them, to the parks, the architecture, the lingering yellow leaves and the geese overhead. People are catching up on their rest, connecting with family, taking time to appreciate all that they have been failing to notice while they were too busy with the daily grind.

We should do this every Thursday. In French, jeudi is "playday". In English, let's re-christen Thursdays as "Fulday".



Gratitude Garden

Less time acquiring--more time to enjoy what we have already acquired. Less forward motion--more consideration of which direction represents "forward" to us.

