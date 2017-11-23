It's so quiet this morning--hardly a car on the road. Less noise and pollution, fewer people hastening to their destination, too single-minded to pay heed to those around them, to the parks, the architecture, the lingering yellow leaves and the geese overhead. People are catching up on their rest, connecting with family, taking time to appreciate all that they have been failing to notice while they were too busy with the daily grind.
We should do this every Thursday. In French, jeudi is "playday". In English, let's re-christen Thursdays as "Fulday".
Rethink the myth that says American prosperity depends on hard work. Embrace instead the reality that we are prosperous even with only 38% of us working, and many more of us want to work. The Fulday weekly holiday creates a standard 32-hour work week, leading naturally to 25% more full-time employment. Reduce the personal competition that keeps people selling themselves and their products, without reducing the productive work on which our prosperity depends.
Less time acquiring--more time to enjoy what we have already acquired. Less forward motion--more consideration of which direction represents "forward" to us.
