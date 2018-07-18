 
 
Daily Inspiration — When Geometric Diagrams

The Shemhamphorasch
(Image by greatdreams.com/numbers/72/72.htm)
When geometric diagrams and digits
Are no longer the keys to living things,
When people who go about singing and kissing
Know deeper things than the great scholars,
When society is returned once more
To unimprisoned life, and to the universe,
And when light and darkness mate
Once more and make something entirely transparent,
And people see in poems and fairy tales
The true history of the world,
Then our entire twisted nature will turn
And run when a single secret word is spoken.

Novalis (1772 -- 1801), tr Robert Bly

Novalis was the pen name of Georg Philipp Friedrich Freiherr von Hardenberg, a mystical German romantic, lawyer and geologist, philosopher and poet, who left many questions and died very young.

To romanticize the world is to make us aware of the magic, mystery and wonder of the world; it is to educate the senses to see the ordinary as extraordinary, the familiar as strange, the mundane as sacred, the finite as infinite.

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

