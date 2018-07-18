Daily Inspiration — When Geometric Diagrams



The Shemhamphorasch

When geometric diagrams and digits

Are no longer the keys to living things,

When people who go about singing and kissing

Know deeper things than the great scholars,

When society is returned once more

To unimprisoned life, and to the universe,

And when light and darkness mate

Once more and make something entirely transparent,

And people see in poems and fairy tales

The true history of the world,

Then our entire twisted nature will turn

And run when a single secret word is spoken.

Novalis (1772 -- 1801), tr Robert Bly

Novalis was the pen name of Georg Philipp Friedrich Freiherr von Hardenberg, a mystical German romantic, lawyer and geologist, philosopher and poet, who left many questions and died very young.