Ideas appear in my head.
Dreams. pictures, music.
Entire poems, sometimes.
From whence do they come?
Imagine that the word "random" had
never been invented. What does it
mean,
but "there are some questions you must not
Ask.
These are the sensations to which you are to attend.
These are where you shall find your meaning.
Pay no attention to the small, still voice within."
"Random" To run fast is to have no purpose or direction.
Or perhaps the speed
precludes
conscious purpose,
and we are guided by an inner/outer/manifest.
Random.
-- JJM
