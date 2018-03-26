- Advertisement -

Ideas appear in my head.

Dreams. pictures, music.

Entire poems, sometimes.

From whence do they come?

Imagine that the word "random" had

never been invented. What does it

mean,

but "there are some questions you must not

Ask.

These are the sensations to which you are to attend.

These are where you shall find your meaning.

Pay no attention to the small, still voice within."



"Random" To run fast is to have no purpose or direction.

Or perhaps the speed

precludes

conscious purpose,

and we are guided by an inner/outer/manifest.

Random.



-- JJM