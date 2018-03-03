Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — Failure is Not an Option

I had made up my mind to find that for which I was searching even if it required the remainder of my life. After innumerable failures I finally uncovered the principle for which I was searching, and I was astounded at its simplicity. I was still more astounded to discover the principle I had revealed not only beneficial in the construction of a mechanical hearing aid but it served as well as means of sending the sound of the voice over a wire. Another discovery which came out of my investigation was the fact that when a man gives his order to produce a definite result and stands by that order it seems to have the effect of giving him what might be termed a second sight which enables him to see right through ordinary problems. What this power is I cannot say; all I know is that it exists and it becomes available only when a man is in that state of mind in which he knows exactly what he wants and is fully determined not to quit until he finds it.

-- Alexander Graham Bell, born in Scotland this day in 1847, invented the telephone while experimenting with hearing aid devices for his deaf wife. He lived to see telephone wires spread across the American continent.

 

Josh Mitteldorf
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

