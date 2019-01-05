Daily Inspiration — A Mosh Pit for Carnegie Hall

- Advertisement -

Something was lost in the music of the 19th Century, and that something was laughter. Haydn and Beethoven composed with wit and self-conscious parody. Their audiences--royalty and proletarians--frequently laughed out loud. Some time in the mid-19th Century, the Wagners and Listzs of the world made this into a travesty. Classical music became a solemn affair, and people in concert halls had to pretend they were in church.

Then, in the 20th Century, the witty surprises of the Classical era that made listeners smile were stretched past the point where they were funny. Humor dissolved into intellectual irony, tragicomedy, and then theater of the absurd in musical guise. Audiences stopped laughing and began to wince. I would trace neoclassicism to Mahler, and by the time of the Great War, Stravinsky was no longer breaking the expected classical forms for comic relief, but was slashing and burning. If these composers hadn't been such superb musicians, they never could have done so much damage to their genre. La vie est une trage'die pour celui qui sent, et une come'die pour celui qui pense. And in the 20th Century, pense' was exactly that on which music was overdosing.

Actually, my thoughts above began with a birthday tribute to Alfred Brendel, 88 years old today. Brendel is a public intellectual, a poet (in English, his third language, or perhaps his fourth), a painter, and one of the great pianists of the 20th Century. Listen to his Cambridge lecture on humor in music.

Brendel plays long excerpts from Beethoven's Sonata #16, which I had always dismissed as pedantic, overblown writing. He opened my eyes to the obvious--that Beethoven is not so incompetent after all, and the whole sonata is a joke.

Buddhas and Santas, by Alfred Brendel

I



In front of tourists

they contrive to keep still

practising thirty-three varieties of ecstasy

a thousand aspiring Buddhas

At night though

when no one's looking

they stretch their limbs

become restless

and pant

a latent powder-keg

ready

to burn to ashes

the wooden shrine





