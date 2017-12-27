- Advertisement -

Hope is not a lottery ticket you can sit on the sofa and clutch, feeling lucky. It is an axe you break down doors with in an emergency. Hope should shove you out the door, because it will take everything you have to steer the future away from endless war, from the annihilation of the earth's treasures and the grinding down of the poor and marginal" To hope is to give yourself to the future -- and that commitment to the future is what makes the present inhabitable.

-- Rebecca Solnit