- Advertisement -

The idea that money is value is true on the individual level, true for you and me. But it's not true for a nation or for a bank. Nations and banks can create money, though they create no value in the process. The value of money depends on confidence, and economic crises are almost always created by a panic rather than a real loss.

A generation before John Maynard Keynes, Silvio Gesell figured all this out, and figured too that banks were manipulating the money supply for their own advantage, not for the public good. His book, The Natural Economic Order, contains truths that are being kept from us even now by those who control the creation of money, and want to hold on to that control.

Silvio Gesell was born on St Patty's day in 1862.

.youtube.com/watch?v=W9dttjObGrQ