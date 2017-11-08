Beijing Pollution
Can our earth support a comfortable standard of living for 7 billion people sustainably into the future? Ed Lake argues Yes, but not with an economic system that is prodigiously wasteful and grossly inequitable.
Our use of coal, gas and oil could be reduced by 90 per cent, even while living standards increase greatly. But waste is built into the infrastructure, and inequity is built into our culture. Both will have to change.
Green City
