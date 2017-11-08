Power of Story
Daily Inspiration — Bountiful earth squandered by a wasteful economic system

11/8/17

beijing-pollution
Beijing Pollution
(Image by China Daily)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Can our earth support a comfortable standard of living for 7 billion people sustainably into the future? Ed Lake argues Yes, but not with an economic system that is prodigiously wasteful and grossly inequitable.

Our use of coal, gas and oil could be reduced by 90 per cent, even while living standards increase greatly. But waste is built into the infrastructure, and inequity is built into our culture. Both will have to change.


Green City
(Image by Nick Pederson)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Article in Aeon

Archive of the Daily Inspiration
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com.
 

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

gunnar kullenberg

Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014)


  New Content

"...Can our earth support a comfortable standard of living for 7 billion people sustainably into the future?..."

...but why should the planet be subjected to this...?

...because WE are "speciesists"

...besides, there'll be 8 billion shortly...

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 5:45:26 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


  New Content
Negative population growth sounds better with each passing day.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 5:13:54 AM

