Daily Inspiration — What is Depression?

We have been told that depression is a chemical imbalance in the brain. The bad news is that there's something wrong with your head. The good news is that we can fix you. Just take this $15-billion pill.

It's not just the pharmaceutical industry that profits from this myth. The fact is that an epidemic of depression has coincided with an epidemic of unemployment, of government lying and suppressed information, with a paucity of ways that people can contribute meaningfully to their community and widespread doubt whether our traditional institutions are worthy of our participation. Treating depression as an individual disease is part of a climate of denial that allows the ongoing rape of democracy by capital. If we weren't taking Prozac, we'd be marching in the streets.

Depression is a mismatch between people's legitimate expectation that modes of fulfilling participation and cooperation be the mainstay of their lives, and the collapse of society's ability to provide opportunities for fulfilling participation.

prozac
prozac
(Image by Lucy Nicholson)   Permission   Details   DMCA
(The above is my opinion in my language (JJM). Here is an article by Olivia Goldhill writing in Quartz last week.)

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com.
 

Martha Rosenberg

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 81 fans, 773 articles, 491 comments, 2 diaries


Well said! Pharma and the govt convince people they are "depressed" instead of living under a system of great injustice. This puts an immediate end to activism

Submitted on Friday, Jan 5, 2018 at 7:24:23 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 148 articles, 3215 quicklinks, 13536 comments, 180 diaries


I have been so depressed that all I can think of is exploding golf balls. Sad!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 6, 2018 at 1:34:49 AM

