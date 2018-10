- Advertisement -

Listening with the whole body is a skill that Evelyn Glennie had to learn when she was a talented 12-year-old musician who lost her hearing.

Now, as a sensitive performer and talented composer, she teaches us how to listen--something she's had to work hard at.

"Use your body as a resonating chamber"

- Advertisement -

Composing music is so much easier than performing--even Beethoven could do it!