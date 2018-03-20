- Advertisement -

But for this pillow, I might have no dreams--

I seek in vain for dream within its down

And when a nightmare rages in my crown

The pillow's far away, or so it seems.

It's when my heart dissolves in perfect bliss

The pillow, all too near, disturbs my joy

And inner state of rapture must alloy

As senses tug upon my consciousness.

In light of day, the dream fades like a ghost

But in the dream's pale light the world's forgot

So, which rich forms are real and which are not?

I'm free to choose the one I fancy most.

The world is hard, the pillow's stuff is soft

One holds my frame, one keeps my soul aloft.

- Advertisement -

JJM, after Yuan Hong-Dao (1568-1610)