Pres. William Henry Harrison died after one month in office, Apr 1841

The President has paid dear for his White House. It has commonly cost him all his peace, and the best of his manly attributes. To preserve for a short time so conspicuous an appearance before the world, he is content to eat dust before the real masters who stand erect behind the throne.

--Ralph Waldo Emerson, 1841