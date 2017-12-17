- Advertisement -

'Cogito ergo sum' has fostered cent'ries of confusion

To me it means I'm sentient, and awareness no illusion.

This hardly comforts me, or warrants immortality;

It's ample reason, though, to spurn blind Science's decree.

I know I know not who I am; of this at least I'm certain.

(As much as I would relish one small 'Glance Behind the Curtain'.)

I probe within with introspection, study neuroscience.

(My nescience thus consoling, I at least express defiance.)



For acts of sweet rebellion, pray may God forgive my prying.

Let my gratitude be recompense for years of conscious dying.



Under the Rainbow - Optimism

