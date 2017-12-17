'Cogito ergo sum' has fostered cent'ries of confusion
To me it means I'm sentient, and awareness no illusion.
This hardly comforts me, or warrants immortality;
It's ample reason, though, to spurn blind Science's decree.
I know I know not who I am; of this at least I'm certain.
(As much as I would relish one small 'Glance Behind the Curtain'.)
I probe within with introspection, study neuroscience.
(My nescience thus consoling, I at least express defiance.)
For acts of sweet rebellion, pray may God forgive my prying.
Let my gratitude be recompense for years of conscious dying.
Under the Rainbow - Optimism
