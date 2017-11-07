Then there's the tale of the fish that were repeatedly going missing overnight in an aquarium. CCTV revealed that a resident octopus would wait till the building was empty, then lift the lid on its own tank, slither over to its supper, collect it, then replace that lid and its own, once it had returned. Read more in the New Statesman
Watch an octopus inside a screw-jar unscrew the lid. Watch an octopus learning from watching another octopus in an adjacent tank. Watch an octopus camouflaging itself by matching its skin pattern to the coral behind it.
Don't eat calamari.
(Image by Scientific American) Permission Details DMCA