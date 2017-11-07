Power of Story
Daily Inspiration — What is it like to have brains in your feet?

Then there's the tale of the fish that were repeatedly going missing overnight in an aquarium. CCTV revealed that a resident octopus would wait till the building was empty, then lift the lid on its own tank, slither over to its supper, collect it, then replace that lid and its own, once it had returned. Read more in the New Statesman

Watch an octopus inside a screw-jar unscrew the lid. Watch an octopus learning from watching another octopus in an adjacent tank. Watch an octopus camouflaging itself by matching its skin pattern to the coral behind it.

octopus_consciousness_declaration_brain
Don't eat calamari.
(Image by Scientific American)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Don't eat calamari.

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Josh Mitteldorf

Octopuses have evolved an abstract intelligence that rivals that of mammals, though with entirely different mechanisms and via an entirely different pathway. Cephalopods evolved hundreds of millions of years before mammals. I think we can learn a lot about intelligence and perhaps about consciousness by studying what cephalopods and mammals have in common.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 7, 2017 at 11:46:16 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Once, while scuba diving in the Philippines, I encountered a cuttlefish that was curious about me and tried to communicate. It changed colors, patterns and textures in an unbelievable fashion, but waited between changes to allow me to reply. I was humbled by the experience.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 7:04:21 AM

ThirdEyeOfTheStorm

Interesting, you may have just demonstrated a way for us to communicate with animals through abstract thought. Imagine if you had a computer screen for the fish to look at, and a computer input device to convert your thoughts to patterns, colors, and textures (his language). It's not such a stretch to believe that this would be possible, even with present technology.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017 at 9:38:10 AM

