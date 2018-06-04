- Advertisement -

"Our bravest agents of change put their bodies on the line in civil disobedience, and some are arrested, beaten or abused by the police. When that happens to an older person (like me) with white hair, Americans care about that. Age can be a big advantage. It gives you a tool you can put into play. They're not going to kill you, mostly. They're less likely to break your arm. So you have this advantage over young people -- There's a human instinct that says "Don't beat up babies and don't beat up old people. So if someone needs to lie down in front of these bombers, if someone needs to bear witness at the meetings where obscene violence is rationalized, it's us old people - we should do it!"

-- Ray McGovern is a veteran CIA officer who once gave Ronald Reagan his daily intelligence briefing, now turned whistleblower and political activist.



File:Ray McGovern.jpg - Wikimedia Commons614 Ã-- 768 - 91k - jpg

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA

