You can believe in lots of things in America and people will let you be, but if you believe that we've been visited by space aliens, you're certifiable.

Now it seems there are lots of people who are certifiable. A retired governor of Arizona. An astronaut or two. Many pilots and Air Force officers. Many ordinary people who didn't ask for this at all.

Last week, the Pentagon made a terse announcement that is pregnant with read-between-the-lines meaning. The head of the Pentagon's UFO investigation program has resigned in protest of their secrecy policy. (Do you think that the secret they're keeping is that all the sightings can be explained as weather balloons and funny-shaped clouds?) There are "several" buildings in Las Vegas where recovered materials are being warehoused. (From crashed UFOs? Or did we shoot them down?)

Maybe the world is going to open to a new truth that will change everything we thought we knew. Or maybe we're not open to thinking about such a strange possibility, and we'll drive it back underground.

Is this a weather balloon?

Or maybe it will all blow over and turn out to be a chimera.