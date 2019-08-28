 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/28/19

DNC's Outrageous Debate Poll Policy

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (307 fans)


Getting a spot at the Democratic debates just got harder The Democratic National Committee (DNC) just changed the rules for 2020 candidates hoping to get onstage for the September debate. Not everyone is happy.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Details   DMCA

It looks like the DNC's poll policy will keep Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer out of the third debate.

That is outrageous. On its face, the policy of requiring candidates to achieve two percent in polls to show their viability as candidates is a bottom-up approach that seems fair. But it is fatally flawed.

The whole poll policy hands the process of how to poll and who to include in polls to the polling organizations, many of them mainstream media owned by multi-billion dollar corporations. For example, although Senator Mike Gravel raised over 67,000 donations he was not allowed in the second debate because he had not met the criteria in enough polls. The problem was, not all pollsters including Gravel in their polls at all.

That alone is a reason not to consider poll results as a condition for eligibility to participate in debates. If the DNC required pollsters to include all declared candidates in their polls, it might start to look kosher. But imagine, if a private company was given the responsibility of counting votes That would be ridiculous too. Oh, wait that's what most elections do, by trusting the electronic technology currently in use.

Consider that Tulsi Gabbard reports she has achieved at least two percent in 2 polls. But only two of them have met the DNC's criteria. Gabbard notes that "Many of the uncertified polls, including those conducted by highly reputable organizations such as The Economist and the Boston Globe, are ranked by Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight as more accurate than some DNC "certified" polls."

Now you could say that all candidates have had to deal with the same rules, But those rules are wrong and should not exist at all.

The DNC is right to seek bottom-up ways to show candidate viability. And the number of donors works for me. But polls are not really bottom-up. They are run by parties with special interests and conflicts of interest. They are decided by a handful of powerful people. And polls are notoriously unreliable.

There are better ways to create a formula for assessing eligibility and there are some bad ones. For example, looking at number of social media followers-- Twitter or Facebook-- is a bad way, because it is possible to set up fake accounts. It's said that millions of Trump's Twitter followers are fake.

One reasonable approach might be to look at number of campaign volunteers.

Another way is to assess crowd size. This can be quantified. I'm not sure Hillary would have made the debates if crowd size was considered. I'm not sure Joe Biden would.

Another way to assess the bottom-up, crowd supported power of a candidate's campaign would be to look at the percentage of donations under $100. If a candidate has a higher ratio of donations under $100 then the candidate has a bigger potential for receiving continued support than a candidate who has maxed out.

There are probably other ways as well. They should be used to replace the outrageous use of polls.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity scheduled for release May 22, 2019

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 