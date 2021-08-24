Cuomo Should Have Known Better

Dear Andrew Cuomo, I am still a big admirer, but boy, you should have known better. These days just paying a casual compliment to a woman/female colleague in the workplace can wreck your career. If Janice did not "get some" the night before, or had a fight with boyfriend/girlfriend or hussy over some stupid sh*it chances are she's gonna bring her anger and frustrations to work the next day. And you do not want to say anything that will offend a pissed of woman! She will think you're a pig and pu**y hound. So, you should have kept your hands to yourself, and practice social distancing in the workplace.

You have to know that the #MeToo Movement is now officially weaponized. Women's equality is now also about "bringing down" powerful men who take advantage of innocent women. It's a power and control thing they argue. Men like you who fail to understand this modern culture will always pay the price. This so-called one-dimensional movement is all about embracing an old, well-documented practice by white women.These days their fragile egos are now part of an arsenal of tools and techniques based on "how they feel, and how uncomfortable" they are made in the workplace.

Now do not get me wrong, there IS sexual harassment and abuse. But "he told me I looked good in a medical PPE," or "he touched my face 10 years ago at a wedding" and I just realized that I was uncomfortable? Or "I felt that the governor was grooming me for sex?" Really? Is that ALL you got? So, you go on national television to cry and a supine and willing media starts enabling you, egging you on, and calling you a "sexual abuse survivor just to improve ratings." Sex kills? You're a survivor like from drowning when your boat capsized? Or like surviving a serial axe murderer attack? Man! This sh*t is confusing. Its ALL about how a woman FEELS at the time? Even years or decades later?

I know many will not like to hear me this but the #MeToo Movement is made up of a bunch of mainly and mostly white, middle-class, well-educated and career-oriented women. Its NOT representative of ALL women in the society. How come you do not hear about Black women being victims of sexual harassment? And I damn sure that they are victims also. But white women have a history of using their carefully created and perceived "innocent genteel" disposition/persona (remember the pure, white Southern Belle?) to cause real problems, especially for Black people. 14-year old Black kid, Emit Till, was brutally murdered because a white woman claimed that he looked at her suggestively or made a remark that she "felt" was insulting to her AS A WHITE WOMAN. She lied.

About 100 years ago In Tulsa, Oklahoma another white woman also claimed that a Black youth either stepped on her foot or bumped into her and thus violated and invaded "her space" making her FEEL afraid. The end result? Over 300 Black people massacred and an entire prosperous Black community razed to the ground. And what about the old racist narrative of the "Big Black Buck" with the 12-inch phallus just itching to deflower and ravage these "genteel, pure white women? Ironic is it that its now mostly white men who are targets of white women who used to cheer and share racist memes about Black men at their kitchen tables! These women were the ones who always cry rape anytime they were caught by white men enjoying a good romp in the hay with a raunchy Black man.

Here's the thing: men - Black and white -compliment each other every day. Black men are used to complimenting women all the time. Now as the #MeToo Movement gets more aggressive the diktat from above is that "all men are dogs" (my apologies to all canines) and all women - mainly white women - are virtuous saints. Consider this: Yes, emphatically yes, women have the right and freedom to dress as they want. So, if they want to dress in the most revealing of outfits showing ample cleavage and hanging out butt cheeks parts, do I just suddenly become Ray Charles or Stevie Wonder? If I look at her and she feels uncomfortable that's sexual harassment?!

The mating ritual DEMANDS some revealing of certain body parts and other things to generate attraction to the opposite sex. That's just biology. At the end of the day the human species do three things only. 1. they must eat, 2. they must f*ck to procreate, and 3. die. Men can act stupid, do stupid things, and behave as complete asses when women are around. Well-educated and otherwise sophisticated men do clumsy things when raging hormones and the urge to hump kicks in. Como is alleged to have done a lot of that clumsy stuff. What where you thinking guy? trying to finger f*ck one staffer and then engaging in touchy-touchy-feely foreplay with another? Are you insane? The #MeToo co*k-blockers will get you!

