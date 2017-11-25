Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Cubans Are Starting Small Businesses, but the U.S. Is Hurting Them

By       Message Medea Benjamin       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 3852
Become a Fan
  (25 fans)

From Other Words

- Advertisement -

Rolling back Obama's opening to Cuba hurts ordinary Cubans the most.


(Image by localsurfer/Flickr)   Permission   Details   DMCA

On November 8, just as President Trump was clinching new business deals with the repressive Communist government of China, the Trump administration announced new rules rolling back President Obama's opening with Cuba.

- Advertisement -

The new regulations are supposed to punish hotels, stores, and other businesses tied to the Cuban military and instead direct economic activity toward businesses controlled by regular Cuban citizens.

But on a visit to the island on a 40-person delegation organized by the peace group CODEPINK, I found that Cuba's small private businesses, the very sector the Trump administration says it wants to encourage, are already feeling the blow.

In 2014, President Obama used his executive power to renew diplomatic relations and relax restrictions on travel and trade with Cuba. The island, which already has a large tourist sector with guests from Europe and Canada, geared up for a tsunami of American visitors.

- Advertisement -

This coincided with a new Cuban policy of allowing Cubans to leave their miserably paid state jobs to try their hand at starting up their own small businesses. Hundreds of thousands of Cubans jumped at the opportunity, many of them flocking to businesses catering to tourists.

Cuba became the fastest growing site for Airbnb, as thousands of Cuban families spruced up extra bedrooms in their homes to accommodate foreign guests. Others took their life savings, or borrowed money from relatives abroad, to open small restaurants in their homes called paladares.

All over downtown Havana, we saw signs of this small business renaissance, with refurbished rooms for rent and boutique eateries boasting live salsa music and high-quality meals for about $10. State-run hotels and restaurants, notorious for bad food and bad service, now face competition from well-run family businesses.

Unfortunately, the U.S. is now rolling all that back. And Cuba's burgeoning private sector has already felt what they call "the Trump effect."

Jose Colome, owner of the Starbien private restaurant in Havana that employs 35 people, shook his head in disgust. "We had 48 reservations from U.S. tourist groups booked in the past three months; 30 of them cancelled."

Proximity Cuba, a travel agency catering to U.S. university groups, lost half its business in one fell swoop. "We had developed wonderful programs for U.S. students in Cuba. Suddenly, the administrators read the travel warning, and got cold feet, and canceled," said Proximity Cuba's director Rodrigo Gonzalez.

- Advertisement -

On November 1, for the 26th year in a row, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn the decades-old U.S. embargo against Cuba. The vote this year was 191 nations against the embargo vs. two in favor: the United States and Israel.

Just before the UN vote, 10 U.S. senators, led by Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT), sent a letter to President Trump saying: "Our failed embargo against Cuba has been repeatedly and publicly condemned by the international community as ineffective and harmful to the people of Cuba. The longer we maintain this outdated Cold War policy the more our international and regional credibility suffers."

They're right. The embargo is a failed foreign policy that's only served to punish the Cuban people and isolate the United States internationally. And rolling back Obama's opening there is a major blow for diplomacy, people-to-people ties, and -- most of all -- Cuba's new private businesses.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Medea Benjamin is the cofounder of Global Exchange and CODEPINK: Women for Peace and author of Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the US-Saudi Connection. 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Reasons to Move Cheney's Book to the Crime Section

Tom Cotton is the Worst Bully in the Senate ---- Here Are 10 Reasons Why

Hillary Clinton and Saudi Arabia

The Egyptian General and the Gladiola

Dear Jon Stewart, Sane People Protest Crazy Wars

Julian Assange: Wikileaks Has the Goods on the Deaths of Innocent Iraqis Killed by the US

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 