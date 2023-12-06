 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Crunch Time

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)
"It's the uncertainty, the challenge and the willingness to put it all on the line that draws a lot of people to climb mountains. That can also apply to a lot of other challenges in life, whether it's running for office, starting a family, going to grad school or taking all of your cash and assets and starting a business."

- Mark Udall

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash
(Image by Towfiqu barbhuiya)   Details   DMCA
Since Saturday, November 11, 2023, the 26 people who filed the "Declaration of Intention to Become a Candidate" form with the Los Angeles City Clerk have been collecting the signatures they need to appear on the March 5, 2024, ballot. If the potential candidates pay a $300 filing fee, they need to submit at least 500 valid signatures from registered voters within their applicable jurisdiction. To avoid the fee they can submit 1,000 valid signatures. The deadline to provide the Clerk with these petitions is Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 5:00 P.M.

In LAUSD Board District 1, Gloria Zuurveen became the first casualty of this election cycle when she withdrew from the race on November 27, 2023. Her withdrawal leaves 11 people intending to run for the seat that Board Member Dr. George McKenna is vacating with his retirement. These include Sherlett Hendy Newbill, DeWayne Davis, and Didi L. Watts, who have already qualified to appear on the ballot.

Incumbent Scott Mark Schmerelson has still not submitted his Nominating Petition as he prepares to defend his Board District 3 seat. However, two of his seven potential competitors, Elizabeth Badger and Dan Chang, have already received enough signatures to qualify.

Board President Jackie Goldberg is also retiring after this term and four potential candidates obtained nominating petitions to run for her Board District 5 seat. Graciela "Grace" Ortiz is the only one who has already qualified.

Board District 7's incumbent, Tanya Ortiz Franklin, is also running for reelection and has already qualified for the ballot. She will face Lydia A. Gutierrez if the challenger collects enough signatures.

To date, every LAUSD candidate who has qualified has taken advantage of the ability to pay the $300 filing fee and obtain a lesser number of signatures. Since candidates do not have to declare which option they are choosing until they turn in their petitions, it is unknown if those who have still not qualified already have the minimum number needed and are trying to get more to avoid the fee or if they are struggling to get to 500.

In the two times that I ran for LAUSD Board seats, I found the gathering of signatures to be the most stressful part of the campaigns. It is a time-consuming process that is full of unknowns, most significantly trusting voters that they are correctly registered to vote in the district that you are running in. Most people who sign the petitions are in a rush to get on with their lives and do not always take the time to fill out the form correctly. This can lead to errors, like forgetting to enter the date, which can disqualify the signature. This leads to a guessing game as to how many signatures need to be obtained to meet the threshold.

Signing these petitions does not commit you to voting for the candidate during the election, it only gives them the opportunity to make their case to the voters. As a rule of thumb, I will sign any petition that is presented to me as long as the potential candidate is credibly accused of engaging in criminal activity like John Lee or their platform supports policies, like anti-vax extremism, that would be harmful to children.

The following is a list of the potential candidates who are still actively pursuing a spot on the ballot. The email that they provided to the City Clerk is included so that you can contact them if you want to sign their petition.

District 1
Sherlett Hendy Newbill coachnewbill@gmail.com

DeWayne Davis dewayne@davisforlausdkids.com

Daniel Lee team@danielwaynelee.com

Didi Watts 70|AT|yahoo.com">christhomasAD70@yahoo.com

John Aaron Brasfield brasfieldja@yahoo.com

David Mills dsjean0571@gmail.com

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend