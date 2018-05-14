- Advertisement -

Unbelievable. I have been reading about cruel factory-farm practices since 1975 and sadly, they still exist. This week Mercy for Animals featured a post regarding one of their undercover investigators whom they consider a hero. Liz would utilize the intensive training she received from MFA to prepare her for the work and technical instruction on the use of hidden cameras.

I sadly think I could never do this--despite my love for animals. She is among the special investigators MFA trains to deal with not only the grueling physical conditioning to prepare her for the work, but also technical instruction on the use of hidden cameras. Because of this, I will send a small donation to MFA to help them to carry on this compassionate work.

Liz was also warned about the tremendous emotional strain that investigators experience when witnessing unspeakable horrors such as seeing cows stabbed with pitchforks and pigs painfully confined in small cages. She might also witness chickens scalded alive and body parts burned and cut off baby animals without the use of painkillers. I always hope that some sensitive people will become vegetarian after reading about these horrors, and I'm always surprised at how few really do. Thank you God. I have since 1976 and am among the comparatively few who have.

God bless Liz. To my knowledge, she didn't flinch at the prospect of how really difficult her mission would be at this Butterball factory farm in North Carolina. Here she would document the filthy conditions where turkeys were suffering from open sores and lack of compassionate care.

She also filmed sadistic workers kicking the turkeys, slamming them into walls, and bashing them over the head with metal pipes. Yes, because of people like this, I am ashamed to be a member of the human race. Truthfully, I am also not too enthralled with the owners of this place or with people whose need for animal flesh causes animal suffering like this.

As I read this account of cruelty, questions immediately came to my mind. How could any decent person treat these innocent birds so cruelly? How could any decent owners allow this to happen? Where were the government USDA inspectors who should be aware of and stop this cruelty?

The good news is that Liz's investigative work led to the first-ever felony conviction involving factory-farmed birds in U.S. history. What an amazing achievement for her remarkable undercover work. God bless Liz for this wonderful humane achievement.

And God bless Mercy for Animals who prepares people like Liz to battle for compassion for suffering animals.