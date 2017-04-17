This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

- Advertisement -

On Good Friday nine nonviolent resisters-to-Empire, led by Upstate Drone Action, were arrested and jailed for blocking the main entrance to Hancock Air National Guard Base near Syracuse, in a witness against extrajudicial drone killings in which the base plays an important role.

Three people -- John Amidon, Ed Kinane, and Ray McGovern -- hung on large drone/crosses to call attention to victims of U.S. drone strikes in seven majority Muslim countries. Eleven others held smaller drone crosses headed by the phrase, DRONES CRUCIFY, each followed by one of these: Children, Families, Love, Peace, Community, the US Constitution, UN Charter, Rule of Law, US Treaties, Due Process, Diplomacy.

- Advertisement -

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Pre-Action Comments: John Amidon, Ray McGovern, Ed Kinane

April 14, 2017 (11 minutes)

https://youtu.be/J9iEsFAWrm4

- Advertisement -

The Good Friday Hancock Drone Action Statement reads, in part, "Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. Recognizing that 70% of our nation identify as Christian, we come to the gates of the Hancock drone base to make real the crucifixion today. As Jesus and others were crucified by the Roman Empire, drones are used by the U. S. Empire in a similar fashion. In Roman times, crosses loomed over a community to warn people that they could be killed whenever the Empire decided. So, too, our drones fly over many countries threatening extrajudicial killings upon whoever happens to be in the vicinity. On this Good Friday, we recall Jesus' call to love and nonviolence. We're asking this Air Force base and this nation to turn away from a policy of modern-day crucifixion."

The 14 "Stations of the (Drone) Cross" were confiscated by base personnel.

+++++++++++++++++++++++

Full live-streamed video:

During the first eight and a half minutes the crosses/drones are set up and "drone victims" hung.





- Advertisement -

+++++++++++++++++++++++

Hancock Air Base is located on the backside of Syracuse International Airport. It hosts the 174th Attack Wing of the NY Air National Guard -- the MQ9 Reaper drone hub. It is also the national Reaper maintenance-training center. The MQ9 Reaper is a robotic, satellite-linked, remote assassin drone. Hancock is currently one of 20 U.S. drone-warfare bases across the U.S., Germany, Australia, Italy, the U.K. and elsewhere. The "Drone Papers"--based on a leak by an internal military whistleblower -- show that during a five-month period in 2015, 90% of all drone victims were bystanders, including children.

The civil resistance action marks the latest chapter in Upstate Drone Action's seven-year nonviolent campaign to expose the extrajudicial killings in which Hancock AFB plays a role. This resistance against drones is linked to the worldwide effort to ground killer drones and end all U.S. wars. Since 2010 there have been over 170 arrests at Hancock of those witnessing against the grim Reapers.

Next Page 1 | 2