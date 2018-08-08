

It would be great if Mueller would present a full report on the Russian investigation soon. But if he's not ready to do that just yet then all he needs to do is present a preliminary report that informs Americans of what this investigation has determined thus far, i.e., a progress report.

He doesn't have to identify specific individuals that could be indicted but it's important that he presents some specific evidence that will allay people's mounting concerns that he really doesn't possess any concrete evidence of collusion or obstruction of justice.

Actually, as far as obstruction goes, it could not be more clear that Trump has done that in spades. We have heard him make countless statements in the attempt to discredit the investigation and try to force Mueller to end it. Secondly, he has strongly pressured Attorney General Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, his deputy, to kill the investigation and even threatened to fire both.

If that is not obstruction of justice then what exactly might we call it?

Now, why is there such a great need for Mueller to publish some kind of report well before the November elections?

Well, Steve Schmidt, a very respected Republican who recently quit the Republican Party, answered that question quite well when he stated, "This 2018 election will be the most important in US history." I think he is absolutely right.

So before the American people cast their votes it would be of great importance to them if Mueller would publish some kind of report. It will make all the difference in the world.

He may or may not do it. But, either way, the American people must step up to do what is right for their country and remove the GOP from its control over Congress. If they fail then, as many expert observers are warning, our democracy could be dealt a lethal blow as our nation comes under the rule of an autocratic, authoritarian government.

This is what it's all about; the people of this country cannot allow their democracy to be destroyed by the masters of control. It's common knowledge that the first thing that those whose objective is to create an authoritarian government does is to take control of the free press.

Hitler and Mussolini were successful in doing just that and we know what happened thereafter. Stalin also did the same in Russia.

From the time Trump was elected he wasted no time in demeaning and discrediting America's free press and the national media. His actions clearly indicate that he is determined to take control of America's free press, and he must be stopped.

The voters of America and the free press are the only obstacle standing in the way of the creation of this autocracy. Americans must understand that when they cast their votes they are, in effect, safeguarding our fragile democracy.

Republicans know full well what this president's grand scheme to take total control of this country is all about, and they don't dare to say or do anything in opposition. They now pledge allegiance to the doctrine of Trump and his policies and actions. And that's exactly why they must go.

Joe Conason said: "with very few exceptions, Republicans in Washington watch mutely as the president of the United States dismantles our diplomatic and trade capacities, wrecks our international alliances, drives away our friends, dishonors our values, and destroys the prestige our country once enjoyed."

I'm quite aware that there is a Democratic Blue Wave gathering momentum that is supposed to propel Democratic candidates Congress. I understand that much is being done at the grassroots level to get out the vote. That's great but it's not enough.

