 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Could the New FDA Deputy Commissioner Oncologist Amy Abernethy Help Rescind Approval for Carcinogenic Food Additives?

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 9 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

News 2   Valuable 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/19/18

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)
- Advertisement -


Can patient data have a second life? Why should science be limited to studying cohorts? Amy P. Abernethy, MD, a medical oncologist and palliative medicine physician,wants to gather donated ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TEDMED)   Permission   Details   DMCA

INTRODUCTION: "Hope springs eternal in the human breast" ~~~~ In other words, people will always be optimistic and think that something better is coming. From An Essay on Man by Alexander Pope (1688-1744). Pope was referring to people's belief in a life after death:

Hope springs eternal in the human breast:

- Advertisement -

Man never is, but always to be blest.

The soul, uneasy and confined from home,

Rests and expatiates in a life to come.

- Advertisement -

I am always hopeful, perhaps naively, that the United States Food and Drug Administration will someday extricate itself from the morass of corporate manipulation and strangulation of the proper and reasonable regulatory authority which the American People have conveyed through Congress to the FDA, to protect the American people. That has become increasingly less true, and now, with the revolving door between industry and the FDA, I grow increasingly skeptical that anything real in the realm of consumer protection will ever happen there.

The real litmus test for me is if and when the FDA ever rescinds its approval for the artificial sweetener, aspartame, a proven carcinogen, neurotoxin, and causer of birth defects. Its approval was rammed through in 1981 by no less than Donald Rumsfeld, then CEO of the patent holder, G.D. Searle.

The patent then went to Monsanto, and now resides with the Japanese megacorporation, Ajinomoto, also the world's largest maker of yet another proven neurotoxic food additive, Monosodium Glutamate, found in more then ten thousand American food products. FDA's purview over food and drugs concerns at least 30% of the US Economy, so, yes, this is all very relevant to any discussion of Health in the United States.

>>

I focus on what the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner at the FDA have to say, and what they do, about food quality. Recently, because of a legal action brought under the Delaney Clause, a 1958 law that prohibits knowingly adding a carcinogen to any food product, the FDA rescinded its approval for 7 carcinogenic food additives.

This could be extended into another court action that requires the FDA to rescind its approval for Aspartame. Since the FDA has consistently and steadily swept medical concerns about aspartame under the rug since its approval was forced in 1981, they have made clear that this is not a subject for rational discussion, and that maybe the supreme arbiter of medical quality, the Judicial branch of government, should be the proving ground in which aspartame's removal from the market becomes obligatory.

- Advertisement -

One huge matter that should be looming on the path to the future for the FDA is that of how do we get rid of Roundup/Glyphosate, Monsanto's ghastly weedkiller, that is showing up in thousands of agricultural products. Talk about causes of cancer! Rescinding approval for it (as well as for Aspartame) by FDA and EPA should be an obvious screaming obligatory priority.

>>

So, then, meet Amy Abernethy, MD, soon to join FDA as Principal Deputy Commissioner.

>>

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

 

- Advertisement -

News 2   Valuable 2   Must Read 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 29 fans, 354 articles, 122 quicklinks, 2646 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content


Does Aspartame Cause Cancer? How should we parse the conflicting human data on aspartame (Nutrasweet) intake and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and pancreatic ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NutritionFacts.org) Permission Details DMCA


One huge matter that should be looming on the path to the future for the FDA is that of how do we get rid of Roundup/Glyphosate, Monsanto's ghastly weedkiller, that is showing up in thousands of agricultural products. Talk about causes of cancer! Rescinding approval for it (as well as for Aspartame) by FDA and EPA should be an obvious screaming obligatory priority.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:52:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 